Apartment List
/
NC
/
chapel hill
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

170 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chapel Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$917
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,171
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1221 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
937 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downing Creek
31 Units Available
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,237
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
612 Hillsborough
612 Hillsborough Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
862 sqft
Two-bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Chapel Hill, just a short walk to the UNC campus. Amenities include in-home laundry, dedicated parking, hardwood floors and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
301 Hillsborough Street B
301 Hillsborough Street, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Unit B Available 06/15/20 Historic Home - Rental - Property Id: 299271 Historic light-filled home in downtown Chapel Hill; 5 minute walk to Morehead Planetarium, directly on bus lines. Parking on site. Rent is $2800. Available immediately.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1
430 Hillsborough St, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
890 sqft
Walk to Franklin St. & UNC Campus from this 2 bedroom end-unit on Hillsborough St.! - Now Available! Renters will love the incredible location and spacious feel of this charming 2 bedroom condo on Hillsborough St.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
427 Brookside Drive Available 06/15/20 Spacious 5br right off McCauley St. - Graduate Students and Professionals only. No undergrads, please.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1 Bypass Lane
1 Bypass Lane, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2492 sqft
1 Bypass Lane Available 06/15/20 1 Bypass Lane, Near UNC-Ch! - Reserve this home now! Awesome Location ! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath 2,492 Sq Ft House. Close proximity to Franklin St and Downtown Chapel Hill, I-40, UNC.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
1102 Oak Tree
1102 Oak Tree Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1310 sqft
Incredible Condo Adjacent to Finley Golf Course - 1102 Oak Tree is an incredible 3 bedroom condo with beautiful views of Finley Golf Course to one side and private wooded views to the other.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B
511 Pine Bluff Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B Available 08/01/20 Massive 6 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home! - WALK to UNC!! - Available 8/1/2020 This elegant and private 6 bedroom, 3.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
109 Gunston Court
109 Gunston Court, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1102 sqft
109 Gunston Court Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 2BR townhouse in WONDERFUL neighborhood -near UNC! - Getting around town is a breeze from this beautiful two bedroom home hidden away near Trader Joe's and Whole Foods at Eastgate.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Colony Court
5 Colony Court, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1260 sqft
5 Colony Court Available 07/22/20 5 Colony Court - Walk to UNC campus! Four bedroom, two full bath, two-story house with unfinished basement available. Hardwood floors, breakfast nook, electric range, refrigerator, gas floor furnace.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
907 Dawes
907 Dawes Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
907 Dawes Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom duplex - hardwood floors, close to campus 2 bed 1 bath (RLNE2185976)

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
918 Edgewater Circle
918 Edgewater Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in desirable Southern Village. Brick and fiber cement exterior and hardwood floor on main level. Spacious deck at back. Walk to shops, restaurants, entertainment, and bus lines. Easy access to UNC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chapel Hill, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chapel Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Chapel Hill 1 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChapel Hill 3 BedroomsChapel Hill Accessible ApartmentsChapel Hill Apartments under $1,000Chapel Hill Apartments under $900
Chapel Hill Apartments with BalconyChapel Hill Apartments with GarageChapel Hill Apartments with GymChapel Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChapel Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChapel Hill Apartments with ParkingChapel Hill Apartments with Pool
Chapel Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerChapel Hill Cheap PlacesChapel Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsChapel Hill Luxury PlacesChapel Hill Pet Friendly PlacesChapel Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Spring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Carolina at Chapel HillGuilford College
Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith College