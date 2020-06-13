Apartment List
/
NC
/
chapel hill
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

49 Accessible Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
937 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Meadowmont
5 Units Available
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,460
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1333 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
9 Units Available
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
50 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,165
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1175 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.
Results within 1 mile of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
17 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
9 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hope Valley
18 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Results within 5 miles of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Farrington
26 Units Available
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,129
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1265 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1340 sqft
The Lodge at Southpoint is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Durham, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge Apartments
3611 University Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1003 sqft
Conveniently located complex close to Duke University, plus shops and restaurants in Durham. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
198 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,150
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodcroft
10 Units Available
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1030 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated October 15 at 09:54pm
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Durham
97 Units Available
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,159
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.

June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chapel Hill rents increase sharply over the past month

Chapel Hill rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chapel Hill stand at $1,059 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,248 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Chapel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chapel Hill, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Chapel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chapel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chapel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chapel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,248 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Chapel Hill.
    • While Chapel Hill's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chapel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Chapel Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chapel Hill 1 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChapel Hill 3 BedroomsChapel Hill Accessible ApartmentsChapel Hill Apartments under $1,000Chapel Hill Apartments under $900
    Chapel Hill Apartments with BalconyChapel Hill Apartments with GarageChapel Hill Apartments with GymChapel Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChapel Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChapel Hill Apartments with ParkingChapel Hill Apartments with Pool
    Chapel Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerChapel Hill Cheap PlacesChapel Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsChapel Hill Luxury PlacesChapel Hill Pet Friendly PlacesChapel Hill Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
    Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
    Spring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of North Carolina at Chapel HillGuilford College
    Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
    Meredith College