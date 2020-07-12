Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:14 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chapel Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
602 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Studio in heart of campus- walk to everything UNC has to offer! Washer Dryer and all appliances are included ! Studio is attached to main home with separate entrance. Pets are negotiable.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Hillsborough Street B
301 Hillsborough Street, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Historic Home - Rental - Property Id: 299271 Historic light-filled home in downtown Chapel Hill; 5 minute walk to Morehead Planetarium, directly on bus lines. Parking on site. Rent is $2800. Available immediately.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1446 sqft
168 Ridge Trail Available 08/01/20 Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Bypass Lane
1 Bypass Lane, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2492 sqft
1 Bypass Lane, Near UNC-Ch! - Reserve this home now! Awesome Location ! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath 2,492 Sq Ft House. Close proximity to Franklin St and Downtown Chapel Hill, I-40, UNC.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
500 Market St Ste 304
500 Market Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available to show and lease starting 7/22/2020. Unique, urban lifestyle in top floor condo on Village Green. Walk to grocery/movies/restaurants/fitness/bus.French drs to balcony w/skyline view. Kit w/eating bar open to LR/DR + plenty of cabinetry.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Hillsborough St. Unit 1
430 Hillsborough St, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
1/2 Month FREE! Walk to Franklin St. & UNC Campus from this 2 bedroom end-unit on Hillsborough St.! - Now Available! Renters will love the incredible location and spacious feel of this charming 2 bedroom condo on Hillsborough St.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
606 Nunn Street
606 Nunn Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
606 Nunn Street Available 08/13/20 Updated 3 bedroom house in great location - walk to downtown, UNC Campus! - Available mid-August 2020 Walking Distance to Franklin St., downtown Chapel Hill, Carrboro & UNC Campus.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Napa Valley Way
222 Napa Valley Way, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2430 sqft
4 bed 3.5 bath Townhouse Vineyard Square - Beautiful townhouse in quiet Vineyard Square neighborhood. 3 bedrooms on the top floor. Master bedroom has private bath. 1 shared full bath on top floor. Washer/Dryer is also located on the top floor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadowmont
532 Meadowmont Village Circle
532 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1364 sqft
Gorgeous Meadowmont 2 bedroom Chapel Hill Condo - July availability Luxury living in Meadowmont - a community with easy, walkable access to restaurants, shopping, the grocery store, Starbucks, banks, and walking trails.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
784 Weiner Street
784 Weiner Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
two bedroom house in nice neighborhood. bus stop across the st. Walk bike to Franklin st campus. Big yard you do not have to mow. easy access to wherever you want to go.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
706 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
706 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1220 sqft
Walk to UNC and downtown Chapel Hill from this popular student neighborhood. Pool and tennis courts on site. Great townhouse-style layout with living space and kitchen on main and 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, each with a shower on 2nd.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowmont
504 Weaver Mine Trail
504 Weaver Mine Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2424 sqft
Beautiful home w/ basement in Meadowmont; hardwoods in main living areas, open layout includes great living room w/gas fireplace; kitchen w/ granite counters & upgraded appliances; dining area w/ tall windows and master suite w/ WIC & lovely bath;

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
700 Market Street
700 Market Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
691 sqft
Southern Village "urban" living in a great loft style condominium. Shared roof top deck with a grill. Hardwood look flooring in the great room carpet in the bedroom. Weaver Street Market downstairs, restaurants and shops just steps away. Bus to UNC

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
104 Harrison Court
104 Harrison Court, Chapel Hill, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3610 sqft
House is Vacent. Beautiful brick front house with open flow floor plan in favorable neighborhood of Chapel Hill area. Grand foyer w/ high ceilings,arched door ways, guess room on main floor.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
220 Elizabeth Street
220 Elizabeth Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1127 sqft
Townhouse style condo. Combined living and dining area with carpet, glass slider to patio in back. Kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, exit to small fenced courtyard area in front with storage closet. Half bath completes main.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
204 Chateau Place
204 Chateau Place, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2350 sqft
Excellent schools! Open floor plan. Large family room with fireplace and built-in shelf. Eat-in kitchen with solid surface counter tops, spacious cabinets, and gas stove. Living room with closet. MBR with vaulted ceiling.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
139 Kingsbury Drive
139 Kingsbury Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1168 sqft
Great floor plan for room mates - each of the two spacious bedrooms with private en-suite bath and vanity. New smooth top range. Quiet upper floor unit close to community laundry room, seasonal pool & tennis.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
209 Bluefield Road
209 Bluefield Road, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1670 sqft
End unit. Covered porch. 2 story living room has corner gas-log fireplace with marble surround, deep display shelf. Kitchen has wide breakfast bar counter, recessed lights, stainless appliances. Dining area exits to deck.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
134 Providence Glen
134 Providence Glen Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Secure entry building, 3rd floor with elevator. Pool, tennis, playground. On bus line. Living room: gas-log fireplace, fan, carpet. Dining area has carpet, exit to porch. Kitchen: raised serving counter, tile flooring, pantry, appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
918 Edgewater Circle
918 Edgewater Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in desirable Southern Village. Brick and fiber cement exterior and hardwood floor on main level. Spacious deck at back. Walk to shops, restaurants, entertainment, and bus lines. Easy access to UNC.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
701 Copperline Drive
701 Copperline Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Two bedroom two bath condo in terrific Southern Village. Very flexible floor plan.High ceiling and terrific views. Secured entry building. Enjoy the views from your balcony. All appliances included. Stroll to Weaver Street Market or the Lumina.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
111 Nolen Lane
111 Nolan Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2254 sqft
Southern Village Townhome. Living room with built-ins, recessed lights, gas-log fireplace. Dining has chair rail, molding. Kitchen includes pantry, solid surface counters. Bedrooms up with carpet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension A-10
800 Pritchard Avenue Extension, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
967 sqft
Quiet community, conveniently located in the heart of Chapel Hill. Just 10-15 minutes walking from Franklin Street. Free parking and pool access to residents, as well as Town parks and greenway walking path on the property.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2412 Environ Way
2412 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1066 sqft
Privacy and security in this 4th floor stunning condo overlooking Finley Golf Course- 16th fairway. Luxury upgrades throughout. Additional den/study/guest space. All window treatments included.
City Guide for Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill is a proud part of the Research Triangle—an area so named because of its abundance of universities. Yes, Chapel Hill is a college town--par excellence--that comes with all the trappings of campus living, including loud parties and a transient population. However, the campus has imbued the area with a strong, diverse and liberal atmosphere that makes Chapel Hill living quite pleasant, and helps to explain why students don’t seem to want to graduate around here… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chapel Hill, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chapel Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

