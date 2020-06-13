41 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC

Find an Apartment in Burlington, North Carolina

When Should I Look?

While there's not really a bad time of the year to look for an apartment in Burlington, you should give yourself a few weeks to really scope out the area and get a feel for which section fits you best. Depending on the area, you may find landlords and apartment complexes willing to haggle and give you a deal, or you may find someone with a long waiting list that demands perfect credit, a hefty security deposit and naming rights to your firstborn. Regardless, remember that you're now in the land of sweet tea and "sweetie pie," so be polite, show up on time and be charming. A good attitude can carry you a long way.

What Do I Need?

Don't leave essential paperwork at home when you head out to view apartments. You'll need to show that you can pay your rent, so make sure you have proof of income and any references from previous rental landlords. If you want to expedite your approval process, print out a copy of your credit report as well. If you're moving with pets, don't forget to gather their records too. Be prepared to put down a deposit on any apartments or homes that you want to rent. The early bird gets the worm, and the person who leaves their checkbook at home often misses out.