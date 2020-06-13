41 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$813
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
58 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
$
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
332 Fountain Place
332 Fountain Place, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2137 sqft
W. Burlington - Located in Historical District of Burlington! 4BR, 2.5 Bath home featuring Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Office/Study, Covered back porch, Detached 2 car garage with 10 x 19 room above.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4036 Comrie Lane
4036 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1660 sqft
4036 Comrie Lane Available 06/15/20 Resort style living 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Durham St.
603 Durham Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom house in Burlington! - Appointments by email only. Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
751 E Davis St
751 East Davis Street, Burlington, NC
Studio
$400
1500 sqft
1500+ square feet with additional space available. $400 per month in current condition or rent $TBD based on tenant requirements. Space is not climatized. Last used as a cabinet assembly shop. Spokes Bicycle is next door.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
2006 Trail Two
2006 Trail Two, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours! We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1908 Lynnwood Drive
1908 Lynnwood Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Burlington - 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for rental in southwest Burlington.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
306 North Ireland Street - 308
306 North Ireland Street, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
780 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED stylish 2 bedroom home in Burlington. Updates include fresh paint throughout, brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchen cabinets with marble-look tops, remodeled bathroom and updated lighting throughout entire home.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2508 Cambridge Rd
2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003.
Results within 1 mile of Burlington

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Main Street Historic District
1 Unit Available
214 Albright Ave
214 Albright Avenue, Graham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2257 sqft
Graham - Nice older home remodeled with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms, office space with built-in bookshelves. Fenced in back yard with storage building. Large porch.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1405 N Graham Hopedale Rd
1405 North Graham Hopedale Road, Alamance County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1586 sqft
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Burlington-MUST SEE!! - Home sweet home! This gem in Burlington offers two bedrooms and 1.5 bath, two bonus areas upstairs, fresh paint, new carpet & other updates, and two screened in porches.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6711 Gabrielle Pt.
6711 Gabrielle Point, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1896 sqft
6711 Gabrielle Pt. Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon to View! Impressive 3/4 bed 2.5 bath Townnhome in Whitsett! - Coming Soon to schedule appt target date is Avail. Date at RENTrrc.com. NO PETS Impressive 3/4 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
673 Winners Circle
673 Winners Circle, Guilford County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Brightwood Farms - Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Brightwood Farms. Hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, 2 car garage, all bedrooms upstairs, laundry room, fenced in backyard, central air and paved driveway. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5754777)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
432 Homestead St Apt D
432 Homestead Drive, Gibsonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Available 06/19/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 432-D Homestead Street, Gibsonville, NC 27249: 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with updated eat-in kitchen, new flooring, fresh paint, new carpet. Beautiful laminate wood look flooring on main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
6709 Winners Drive
6709 Winners Drive, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
126 Pillow Lane
126 Pillow Ln, Alamance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1554 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
134 S. Main St
134 South Main Street, Graham, NC
Studio
$1,700
1500 sqft
Main floor office space. . Power, water, gas, included in rent. Has 5 office rooms - Reception area - 1 private bathroom. 1 kitchenette. Plenty of storage for files and supplies.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
507 Cornelia Dr
507 Cornelia Drive, Graham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Charming and convenient. Brand new carpet, totally remodeled and outside storage. Convenient to Highway 85 and 40. Highway 87 S in Graham. Living room 18.8x12.13 with fireplace. Bonus family room 20.6x14.9. Kitchen with breakfast area 22.3x10.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1200 Dogwood Drive
1200 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2447 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room for rent! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.

Median Rent in Burlington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Burlington is $779, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $961.
Studio
$741
1 Bed
$779
2 Beds
$961
3+ Beds
$1,304
City GuideBurlington
Burlington: known as the "The Hosiery Center of the South" due to the sock and hosiery-making factories that dotted the community during the first half of the 20th century.

Burlington, North Carolina, is a town of about 50,000 in the central northern part of the state. Overall, it's a pleasant place to live: temperate weather (averages in the high 80s in the summertime, with a wintertime low of about 30), just the right amount of rain (July is the wettest month, with an average rainfall of nearly 5 inches), and a cost of living that is less than the U.S. average, yet countered by a slightly high unemployment rate for the state. Native sons and long-time residents may well love their town, but let's be honest: the biggest selling point of Burlington is its enviable location. It's just a quick 30-minute drive west to Greensboro and a little further to Winston-Salem -- both major North Carolina cities with packed downtown areas, symphonies, museums and shopping centers. Heading east? You can be in the state capital, Raleigh, in about an hour. Not too bad a location for a safe, quaint town!

Find an Apartment in Burlington, North Carolina

When Should I Look?

While there's not really a bad time of the year to look for an apartment in Burlington, you should give yourself a few weeks to really scope out the area and get a feel for which section fits you best. Depending on the area, you may find landlords and apartment complexes willing to haggle and give you a deal, or you may find someone with a long waiting list that demands perfect credit, a hefty security deposit and naming rights to your firstborn. Regardless, remember that you're now in the land of sweet tea and "sweetie pie," so be polite, show up on time and be charming. A good attitude can carry you a long way.

What Do I Need?

Don't leave essential paperwork at home when you head out to view apartments. You'll need to show that you can pay your rent, so make sure you have proof of income and any references from previous rental landlords. If you want to expedite your approval process, print out a copy of your credit report as well. If you're moving with pets, don't forget to gather their records too. Be prepared to put down a deposit on any apartments or homes that you want to rent. The early bird gets the worm, and the person who leaves their checkbook at home often misses out.

Neighborhoods in Burlington, North Carolina

Altamahaw This area is home to mostly medium to small houses. Vacancies are at about 6%, so apartments for rent might be harder to find. Begin your search early. If you're planning on commuting to Greensboro or Raleigh on anything resembling a regular basis, Altamahaw's location north of Burlington proper might be a bit of a stretch. $

Lakeview/Hopedale Vacancies are almost twice as high in this area than in Altamaha. So if you are looking for rental houses or studio apartments for rent, at least you know your search shouldn't take too long. Drive through this neighborhood to see apartment complexes next to smaller homes next to condos. The quiet nabe attracts primarily retirees.$$$

Lake Macintosh area Plan to spend your time near the water if you move here. Tucked into the southwest corner of Burlington, the area around Lake Macintosh is a prime spot for those desiring a bit more land for their money. Want to rent a four-bedroom home with a big yard? It's here. Only need a wee bit of space? Studio apartments are here as well. The vacancy rate is about 10%, which is still high (and good for those looking for rental housing). This is a good area to find apartments with paid utilities or serviced apartments. $$$

Glen Raven Is Burlington a little too wild and crazy for you? Then get some peace and quiet while saving major bucks by moving to this area just east of Elon University. You'll be close enough to hop on I-85 within minutes, and you'll be sandwiched between a sleepy town to your right (Burlington) and a downright coma-induced town to your left (Elon). The university is pretty snazzy though, and there are plenty of college kids in town when school's in session, so plan on looking for an apartment before the whippersnappers snatch them all. $$

Living in Burlington

What to do with your free time in Burlington? Visit one of the parks, a minor league ballgame or an area golf course. Or – and we may have mentioned this – the surrounding cities have plenty to keep you busy:

  • Winston-Salem (1 hour west) established the first arts council in the nation and is still considered the "City of the Arts," with museums, symphonies, orchestras and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
  • Greensboro (30 minutes west) was the site of the 1960 Woolworth Sit-In and is now the home of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.
  • Asheboro (1 hour southwest) has the North Carolina Zoo.
  • Raleigh (1 hour southeast) has a planetarium, museums (the Museum of Art is free to NC residents) and great shopping.
  • You're only 3 hours away from either the mountains or the coast!

The climate: You'll enjoy all four seasons here, just not any extreme temperatures for long. The joke is that if you don't like the weather, just give it a few hours. The same goes for the seasons. Even better is that even during the hottest parts of the summer, the evenings cool off and bring a needed respite.

Commuting:You'll definitely need a car here since public transportation – especially the light rail – isn't exactly North Carolina's strong suit. Most residents live in Burlington for the lower property taxes and hit the I-85 corridor for work every day.

June 2020 Burlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burlington Rent Report. Burlington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Burlington rents held steady over the past month

Burlington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burlington stand at $780 for a one-bedroom apartment and $962 for a two-bedroom. Burlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Burlington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Burlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Burlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Burlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Burlington's median two-bedroom rent of $962 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Burlington.
    • While Burlington's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Burlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Burlington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Burlington?
    In Burlington, the median rent is $741 for a studio, $779 for a 1-bedroom, $961 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,304 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Burlington, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Burlington?
    Some of the colleges located in the Burlington area include Guilford College, Forsyth Technical Community College, High Point University, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Burlington?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burlington from include Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Cary.

