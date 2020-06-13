41 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC📍
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 3
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 36
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 10
Burlington, North Carolina, is a town of about 50,000 in the central northern part of the state. Overall, it's a pleasant place to live: temperate weather (averages in the high 80s in the summertime, with a wintertime low of about 30), just the right amount of rain (July is the wettest month, with an average rainfall of nearly 5 inches), and a cost of living that is less than the U.S. average, yet countered by a slightly high unemployment rate for the state. Native sons and long-time residents may well love their town, but let's be honest: the biggest selling point of Burlington is its enviable location. It's just a quick 30-minute drive west to Greensboro and a little further to Winston-Salem -- both major North Carolina cities with packed downtown areas, symphonies, museums and shopping centers. Heading east? You can be in the state capital, Raleigh, in about an hour. Not too bad a location for a safe, quaint town!
When Should I Look?
While there's not really a bad time of the year to look for an apartment in Burlington, you should give yourself a few weeks to really scope out the area and get a feel for which section fits you best. Depending on the area, you may find landlords and apartment complexes willing to haggle and give you a deal, or you may find someone with a long waiting list that demands perfect credit, a hefty security deposit and naming rights to your firstborn. Regardless, remember that you're now in the land of sweet tea and "sweetie pie," so be polite, show up on time and be charming. A good attitude can carry you a long way.
What Do I Need?
Don't leave essential paperwork at home when you head out to view apartments. You'll need to show that you can pay your rent, so make sure you have proof of income and any references from previous rental landlords. If you want to expedite your approval process, print out a copy of your credit report as well. If you're moving with pets, don't forget to gather their records too. Be prepared to put down a deposit on any apartments or homes that you want to rent. The early bird gets the worm, and the person who leaves their checkbook at home often misses out.
Altamahaw This area is home to mostly medium to small houses. Vacancies are at about 6%, so apartments for rent might be harder to find. Begin your search early. If you're planning on commuting to Greensboro or Raleigh on anything resembling a regular basis, Altamahaw's location north of Burlington proper might be a bit of a stretch. $
Lakeview/Hopedale Vacancies are almost twice as high in this area than in Altamaha. So if you are looking for rental houses or studio apartments for rent, at least you know your search shouldn't take too long. Drive through this neighborhood to see apartment complexes next to smaller homes next to condos. The quiet nabe attracts primarily retirees.$$$
Lake Macintosh area Plan to spend your time near the water if you move here. Tucked into the southwest corner of Burlington, the area around Lake Macintosh is a prime spot for those desiring a bit more land for their money. Want to rent a four-bedroom home with a big yard? It's here. Only need a wee bit of space? Studio apartments are here as well. The vacancy rate is about 10%, which is still high (and good for those looking for rental housing). This is a good area to find apartments with paid utilities or serviced apartments. $$$
Glen Raven Is Burlington a little too wild and crazy for you? Then get some peace and quiet while saving major bucks by moving to this area just east of Elon University. You'll be close enough to hop on I-85 within minutes, and you'll be sandwiched between a sleepy town to your right (Burlington) and a downright coma-induced town to your left (Elon). The university is pretty snazzy though, and there are plenty of college kids in town when school's in session, so plan on looking for an apartment before the whippersnappers snatch them all. $$
What to do with your free time in Burlington? Visit one of the parks, a minor league ballgame or an area golf course. Or – and we may have mentioned this – the surrounding cities have plenty to keep you busy:
- Winston-Salem (1 hour west) established the first arts council in the nation and is still considered the "City of the Arts," with museums, symphonies, orchestras and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
- Greensboro (30 minutes west) was the site of the 1960 Woolworth Sit-In and is now the home of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.
- Asheboro (1 hour southwest) has the North Carolina Zoo.
- Raleigh (1 hour southeast) has a planetarium, museums (the Museum of Art is free to NC residents) and great shopping.
- You're only 3 hours away from either the mountains or the coast!
The climate: You'll enjoy all four seasons here, just not any extreme temperatures for long. The joke is that if you don't like the weather, just give it a few hours. The same goes for the seasons. Even better is that even during the hottest parts of the summer, the evenings cool off and bring a needed respite.
Commuting:You'll definitely need a car here since public transportation – especially the light rail – isn't exactly North Carolina's strong suit. Most residents live in Burlington for the lower property taxes and hit the I-85 corridor for work every day.
June 2020 Burlington Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Burlington Rent Report. Burlington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Burlington Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Burlington Rent Report. Burlington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Burlington rents held steady over the past month
Burlington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burlington stand at $780 for a one-bedroom apartment and $962 for a two-bedroom. Burlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in North Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Burlington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
- Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Burlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Burlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Burlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Burlington's median two-bedroom rent of $962 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Burlington.
- While Burlington's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Burlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Burlington.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.