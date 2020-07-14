All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Timber Hollow

101 Timber Hollow Ct · (919) 296-4410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

THE TEAKWOOD-1

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

THE ROSEWOOD-1

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

THE TEAKWOOD-2

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

THE MAHOGANY-1

$1,255

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

THE MAHOGANY-2

$1,335

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timber Hollow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
Brand new interiors are coming to Timber Hollow! Our new look will include granite countertops, brand new black GE appliances, fresh brushed nickel fixtures and updated cabinetry. So if you are looking for a stylish, modern apartment at a reasonable price, look no further!\n\nNo matter whether you're a student at UNC Chapel Hill, work at UNC Hospitals, or are just looking for a shorter commute, our great location in Chapel Hill makes Timber Hollow the best choice. Timber Hollow Apartments is located just two miles from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, so you'll be just minutes to campus. Chapel Hill's free transit system offers its very own stop right outside Timber Hollow, whisking you away to anywhere you want to go - Downtown Chapel Hill, UNC campus, UNC Hospitals, and much more. There's no reason to look anywhere else for your one or two bedroom apartment in Chapel Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds prohibited

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timber Hollow have any available units?
Timber Hollow offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $900 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,255. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Timber Hollow have?
Some of Timber Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Timber Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timber Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Timber Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Timber Hollow offers parking.
Does Timber Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timber Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Timber Hollow has a pool.
Does Timber Hollow have accessible units?
Yes, Timber Hollow has accessible units.
Does Timber Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timber Hollow has units with dishwashers.
