Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse coffee bar e-payments internet access online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community trash valet

Brand new interiors are coming to Timber Hollow! Our new look will include granite countertops, brand new black GE appliances, fresh brushed nickel fixtures and updated cabinetry. So if you are looking for a stylish, modern apartment at a reasonable price, look no further!



No matter whether you're a student at UNC Chapel Hill, work at UNC Hospitals, or are just looking for a shorter commute, our great location in Chapel Hill makes Timber Hollow the best choice. Timber Hollow Apartments is located just two miles from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, so you'll be just minutes to campus. Chapel Hill's free transit system offers its very own stop right outside Timber Hollow, whisking you away to anywhere you want to go - Downtown Chapel Hill, UNC campus, UNC Hospitals, and much more. There's no reason to look anywhere else for your one or two bedroom apartment in Chapel Hill.