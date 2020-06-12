Apartment List
/
NC
/
chapel hill
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

251 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1504 sqft
Beautiful community with landscaped courtyard. Recently updated apartments include a walk-in closet, plenty of storage and a fireplace. Quality community amenities such as valet service, a pool, a game room and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
3 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
57 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,687
1476 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
17 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1221 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Meadowmont
5 Units Available
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
50 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1536 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
The Apartments at Midtown 501 feature new floor plans and construction. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, ovens and ranges. The community features Internet access and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1333 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Hillsborough Street B
301 Hillsborough Street, Chapel Hill, NC
Unit B Available 06/15/20 Historic Home - Rental - Property Id: 299271 Historic light-filled home in downtown Chapel Hill; 5 minute walk to Morehead Planetarium, directly on bus lines. Parking on site. Rent is $2800. Available immediately.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
900 Stagecoach
900 Stagecoach Road, Chapel Hill, NC
Charming Historic Mid-Century Modern Webb House, 4-Bedrooms and 4.5-Baths within walking distance to UNC - Do not miss this gem of an opportunity in Chapel Hill! Live in a historic mid-century modern Webb house. This 4-Bedroom and 4.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
428 Brookside Dr
428 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
428 Brookside Dr Available 08/01/20 Brand new house in the UNC walk zone! - This gorgeous 2,000+ sq/ft home is located in the UNC walk zone, just blocks away from UNC, as well as the dental and medical school.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
4 Colony Court
4 Colony Court, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
4 Colony Ct. - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 840 Sq Ft House. Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Central Gas Heat and unfinished Basement. No Pets Directions: From Columbia Street, go West on Franklin St., Left on Mallette St., Left on Colony Ct.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cross-County
1 Unit Available
110 Huse St
110 Huse Street, Chapel Hill, NC
110 Huse St Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom Home Quiet Neighborhood - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan, huge back porch, renovated 2009 (RLNE5781284)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Beringer Place
230 Beringer Place, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1927 sqft
230 Beringer Place Available 07/01/20 230 Beringer - GREAT "surban " location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment and groceries! *Easy access to I-40, UNC, Duke and 15-501 *Spacious and sunny *3bd/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse - Feel like you're living in a treehouse, with all of the amenities of a planned community! This 3 bedroom/2/5 bathroom townhome backs up to a natural wooded space with large trees.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Hickory
406 Hickory Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
406 Hickory Available 08/07/20 Minutes from UNC and Downtown Chapel Hill - This 3 bedroom one level home has so much to offer! The amazing location, fenced yard, screened porch and updated kitchen are just a few of the awesome perks of this Chapel

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Barclay Road
100 Barclay Road, Chapel Hill, NC
100 Barclay Road Available 08/12/20 Charm and Character this Bungalow is ready for you in Chapel Hill - Adorable craftsman charm, close to UNC campus, don't miss out on this one! 100 Barclay is full of character with bright red doors, custom

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Purefoy Rd
125 Purefoy Road, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1630 sqft
125 Purefoy Rd Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home With Bonus Nook Within Walking Distance Of UNC!! - Awesome location at an awesome price!! This beautiful house on Purefoy Rd is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cross-County
1 Unit Available
54 Newton Drive
54 Newton Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
54 Newton Drive Available 08/10/20 Great Location! Adorable home with large fenced in yard- pets welcome! - Available around August 10! Great location, nestled right between Durham and Chapel Hill. Just a short commute Duke or UNC.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
427 Brookside Drive Available 06/15/20 Spacious 5br right off McCauley St. - Graduate Students and Professionals only. No undergrads, please.

June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chapel Hill rents increase sharply over the past month

Chapel Hill rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chapel Hill stand at $1,059 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,248 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Chapel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chapel Hill, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Chapel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chapel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chapel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chapel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,248 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Chapel Hill.
    • While Chapel Hill's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chapel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Chapel Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chapel Hill 1 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChapel Hill 3 BedroomsChapel Hill Accessible ApartmentsChapel Hill Apartments under $1,000Chapel Hill Apartments under $900
    Chapel Hill Apartments with BalconyChapel Hill Apartments with GarageChapel Hill Apartments with GymChapel Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChapel Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChapel Hill Apartments with ParkingChapel Hill Apartments with Pool
    Chapel Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerChapel Hill Cheap PlacesChapel Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsChapel Hill Luxury PlacesChapel Hill Pet Friendly PlacesChapel Hill Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
    Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
    Spring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of North Carolina at Chapel HillGuilford College
    Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
    Meredith College