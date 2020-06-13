43 Cheap Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
106 Misty Wood Circle
106 Misty Woods Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
533 sqft
Shadowood apartments, 1 bed/1 bath on first floor, well maintained, clean unit. Parking in front of apartment. Sublease starting early May (flexible start date) through June 30, 2020.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 South Estes Dr A8
130 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
130 South Estes Dr A8 Available 08/05/20 Condo 1 bedroom - 1 bedroom 1 bath no w/d hookups, laundry on-site. Water is included. Across from University Place in Chapel Hill on South Estes Drive. Convenient walking to banks, post office and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1006 South Columbia # 3
1006 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
1006 South Columbia # 3 Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 bath near campus - 2 bedroom 1 bath with carpet, new stove, no w/d hook-ups, coin laundry on-site, near UNC campus on busline (RLNE1854898)
Results within 1 mile of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
46 N Circle Drive
46 North Circle Drive, Orange County, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
Second level apartment in quad in Dogwood Acres. Living room, den & bedroom all with hardwood floors. Kitchen includes refrigerator & electric range. There is a skylight in the kitchen. A/C units in den & bedroom. Full bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1616 Smith Level Road
1616 Smith Level Road, Orange County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Available 8/29/2020 2 Bed 1 bath Triplex. Private Home like setting w/lg shade trees, in great location. Close to campus, shopping and UNC Park & Ride. Home is All Electric.
Results within 5 miles of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
45 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hope Valley
12 Units Available
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1100 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodcroft
10 Units Available
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1030 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
7 Units Available
Valley Terrace
2836 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1190 sqft
Renewed and Refreshed. Come get reacquainted with a classic. Valley Terrace located off Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd offers REAL HARDWOOD floors & an exceptional location close to Duke University. Welcome to the Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
4 Units Available
Bridges at Southpoint
7304 Calibre Park Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$968
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1305 sqft
This community offers recently renovated units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can spend their days in the on-site pool, gym or clubhouse. Just minutes from the Woodcroft Shopping Center and other retail outlets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated October 15 at 09:54pm
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodcroft
1 Unit Available
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 Available 07/10/20 1 Bedroom condo in SW Durham, just minutes from 40, Southpoint, and more! - Pending Application - Nicely located 1 bedroom condo in SW Durham, just minutes from Duke, the RTP, UNC, and
Results within 10 miles of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from The Streets of Southpoint shopping center, close to I-40. Spacious apartments with full-size washers, extra-large windows and plush floor coverings. Additional upgrades available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1200 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1419 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Research Park
400 Stone Lion Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$848
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Colonial Grand at Research Park apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$859
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,158
1254 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
8 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1012 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.

June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chapel Hill rents increase sharply over the past month

Chapel Hill rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chapel Hill stand at $1,059 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,248 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Chapel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chapel Hill, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Chapel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chapel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chapel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chapel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,248 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Chapel Hill.
    • While Chapel Hill's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chapel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Chapel Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

