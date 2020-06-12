Apartment List
143 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
16 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1043 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
937 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
7 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1276 sqft
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Downing Creek
31 Units Available
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1271 sqft
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
10 Units Available
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1033 sqft
Beautiful community with landscaped courtyard. Recently updated apartments include a walk-in closet, plenty of storage and a fireplace. Quality community amenities such as valet service, a pool, a game room and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
55 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
50 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1175 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
The Apartments at Midtown 501 feature new floor plans and construction. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, ovens and ranges. The community features Internet access and a volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
9 Units Available
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
500 Carraway Crossing
500 Carraway Xing, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1209 sqft
The B4 layout is perfect for setting up as two bedrooms or as a spacious 1 bedroom with a guest room or home office! The layout offers 2 garden tubs, 1 large shower, floor to ceiling cabinets with under cabinet lighting, a bountiful breakfast bar,

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
122 Schultz St
122 Schultz Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1168 sqft
122 Schultz St Available 06/12/20 Charming 2br 2.5ba Condo in Chapel Hill! Available June 12th! - Available Now! Fresh paint in this charming 2 bdrm 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Finley Forest
1 Unit Available
143 Brookberry Circle
143 Brookberry Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1208 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Finley Forest, Chapel Hill with Reserved Parking Space! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Finley Forest, Chapel Hill with reserved parking space! Spacious living room with corner fireplace, individual decks and glass doors

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
102 Schultz Street
102 Schultz Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
102 Schultz Street Available 06/17/20 Awesome 2BR/2BA Townhouse near UNC with DOUBLE MASTER layout! - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Finley Forest
1 Unit Available
404 Summerwalk Circle
404 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
975 sqft
404 Summerwalk Circle Available 08/10/20 2 bed 2 bath condo Finley Forest RTP/UNC - 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo in Finley Forest. Dishwasher, washer/dryer, Patio Deck, No pets, Partially furnished Pool, tennis courts, playground.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
190 St Andrews Lane
190 Saint Andrews Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
Lake views! Spacious Living/Great Room with laminate floors. Nice kitchen and dining areas. Private deck overlooks neighborhood lake. Great location close toUNC, Duke, & shopping, & on bus line. Owner/Manager is licensed NC Real Estate Broker.

June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chapel Hill rents increase sharply over the past month

Chapel Hill rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chapel Hill stand at $1,059 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,248 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Chapel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chapel Hill, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Chapel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chapel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chapel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chapel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,248 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Chapel Hill.
    • While Chapel Hill's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chapel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Chapel Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

