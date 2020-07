Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool accessible business center internet access roommate matching tennis court

Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you. Whether furnished or unfurnished, enjoy private bedrooms and baths to retreat & unwind.



Enjoy more of life with our expansive list of community amenities! Our signature, resort-style swimming pool, cybercafe (Starbucks, anyone?), 24-hour fitness center, and enviable tanning bed are just a few things our residents rave about. What’s sweeter: our community is located just off Route 86 and close to Chapel Hill’s happening music and “foodie” scene.



Schedule a private tour with our on-site managers, and let our team help with your next life transition!