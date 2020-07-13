102 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1474 sqft
Beautiful community with landscaped courtyard. Recently updated apartments include a walk-in closet, plenty of storage and a fireplace. Quality community amenities such as valet service, a pool, a game room and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
11 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
928 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Downing Creek
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
15 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1221 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
37 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
52 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,279
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,411
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Meadowmont
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1333 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
1701 North Apartments
1701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1376 sqft
Welcome home to 1701 North Apartments, Chapel Hill's brand new luxury community. Here at 1701, we offer a unique concept for an urban community that combines the excitement of downtown living with easy access to shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,285
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1881 sqft
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
74 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1175 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,690
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
The Apartments at Midtown 501 feature new floor plans and construction. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, ovens and ranges. The community features Internet access and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Finley Forest
210 Finley Forest Dr
210 Finley Forest Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1468 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished condo for rent - Property Id: 307838 Furnished Finley Forest 3bd/2.5b condo with one large living room and one dining room, 1468 sq feet, 4 sliding doors to enclosed deck/balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
104 Presque Isle
104 Presque Isle Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1741 sqft
104 Presque Isle Lane - Prestigous Quality built w/2 garages. Courtyard for private entry. HOA covers: H2O, sewer, garbage pickup, clubhouse, pool, workout facility, ext & grounds maint.Hardwood 1st fl.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Finley Forest
404 Summerwalk Circle
404 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
975 sqft
404 Summerwalk Circle Available 08/10/20 2 bed 2 bath condo Finley Forest RTP/UNC - 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo in Finley Forest. Dishwasher, washer/dryer, Patio Deck, No pets, Partially furnished Pool, tennis courts, playground.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
602 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Studio in heart of campus- walk to everything UNC has to offer! Washer Dryer and all appliances are included ! Studio is attached to main home with separate entrance. Pets are negotiable.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1446 sqft
168 Ridge Trail Available 08/01/20 Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.

July 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chapel Hill rents increase sharply over the past month

Chapel Hill rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chapel Hill stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,255 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Chapel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Chapel Hill, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Chapel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chapel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chapel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chapel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,255 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Chapel Hill's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chapel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chapel Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

