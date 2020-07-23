/
/
orange county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
120 Apartments for rent in Orange County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
50 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
27 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$926
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
11 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1221 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
48 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,100
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
75 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,194
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1175 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
14 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$981
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
6 Units Available
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,675
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1153 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
3 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1093 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
7 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1073 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
7 Units Available
612 Hillsborough
612 Hillsborough Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
815 sqft
Two-bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Chapel Hill, just a short walk to the UNC campus. Amenities include in-home laundry, dedicated parking, hardwood floors and sports courts.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
8 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,136
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
10 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
899 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
9 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1333 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
6 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
1701 North Apartments
1701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to 1701 North Apartments, Chapel Hill's brand new luxury community. Here at 1701, we offer a unique concept for an urban community that combines the excitement of downtown living with easy access to shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
$
12 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1177 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
10 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
5 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,290
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
2 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Orange County area include Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, High Point University, and Meredith College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Cary have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSpring Lake, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NCFuquay-Varina, NCSanford, NCDanville, VA