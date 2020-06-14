158 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
8 Units Available
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1504 sqft
Beautiful community with landscaped courtyard. Recently updated apartments include a walk-in closet, plenty of storage and a fireplace. Quality community amenities such as valet service, a pool, a game room and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Meadowmont
5 Units Available
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
56 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,377
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downing Creek
31 Units Available
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,237
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Beringer Place
230 Beringer Place, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1927 sqft
230 Beringer Place Available 07/01/20 230 Beringer - GREAT "surban " location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment and groceries! *Easy access to I-40, UNC, Duke and 15-501 *Spacious and sunny *3bd/2.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Bypass Lane
1 Bypass Lane, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2492 sqft
1 Bypass Lane Available 06/15/20 1 Bypass Lane, Near UNC-Ch! - Reserve this home now! Awesome Location ! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath 2,492 Sq Ft House. Close proximity to Franklin St and Downtown Chapel Hill, I-40, UNC.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100
1204 Roosevelt Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Sleek and Stylish, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in quiet setting, close to UNC & downtown Chapel Hill - Now Available! Renters will love the peaceful location, updated features and convenience of this spacious two bedroom two bath apartment

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Napa Valley Way
222 Napa Valley Way, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2430 sqft
4 bed 3.5 bath Townhouse Vineyard Square - Beautiful townhouse in quiet Vineyard Square neighborhood. 3 bedrooms on the top floor. Master bedroom has private bath. 1 shared full bath on top floor. Washer/Dryer is also located on the top floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
209 Bluefield Road
209 Bluefield Road, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1670 sqft
End unit. Covered porch. 2 story living room has corner gas-log fireplace with marble surround, deep display shelf. Kitchen has wide breakfast bar counter, recessed lights, stainless appliances. Dining area exits to deck.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
134 Providence Glen
134 Providence Glen Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
Secure entry building, 3rd floor with elevator. Pool, tennis, playground. On bus line. Living room: gas-log fireplace, fan, carpet. Dining area has carpet, exit to porch. Kitchen: raised serving counter, tile flooring, pantry, appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Harrison Court
104 Harrison Court, Chapel Hill, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3610 sqft
House is Vacent. Beautiful brick front house with open flow floor plan in favorable neighborhood of Chapel Hill area. Grand foyer w/ high ceilings,arched door ways, guess room on main floor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
111 Nolen Lane
111 Nolan Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2254 sqft
Southern Village Townhome. Living room with built-ins, recessed lights, gas-log fireplace. Dining has chair rail, molding. Kitchen includes pantry, solid surface counters. Bedrooms up with carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Presque Isle Lane
104 Presque Isle Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1740 sqft
Charming & exclusive neighborhood unlike any other in Chapel Hill....a PRIVATE French Villa backing to green space in heart of "Blue Heaven"! 2 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome "style" condo.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2412 Environ Way
2412 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1066 sqft
Privacy and security in this 4th floor stunning condo overlooking Finley Golf Course- 16th fairway. Luxury upgrades throughout. Additional den/study/guest space. All window treatments included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Orchard Lane
104 Orchard Lane, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1631 sqft
Charming 1-level spacious, bright well maintained. Tiled foyer opens to dramatic LR/DR 10' ceiling, large windows, transom, and fireplace. French doors at end of LR lead to wrap around deck and porch. MB has boxed bay window seat, large WI closer.

1 of 22

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
120 Tharrington Drive
120 Tharrington Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,492
1876 sqft
Open floor plan - living room, kitchen, breakfast area; separate dining room. Hardwoods on 1st. Living room has ceiling fan, gas fireplace, exit to back yard. Breakfast bar between kitchen, breakfast area, living room. Pantry, stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
35 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hope Valley
19 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downing Creek
7 Units Available
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1217 sqft
Walk to the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center or Downing Creek Park. Community amenities include a car care center, fitness center, playground, outdoor pool and BBQ facilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

