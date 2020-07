Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal yoga

Shadowood Apartments offers affordable, luxury living for those looking to be close to UNC and the rest of the Triangle. Located 1.5 milesfrom UNC's campus and Interstate 40, you get the best of both worlds when you call Shadowood home. With a modern clubhouse, expansive24 hour fitness facility and newly renovated units; Shadowood caters to the lifestyle of anyone looking for their new apartment home in ChapelHill. Our well-trained staff is ready to answer any question you may have about our community, so give us a call at the number listed or dropby during our office hours . We hope to see you soon!