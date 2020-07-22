/
meadowmont
148 Apartments for rent in Meadowmont, Chapel Hill, NC
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,520
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
532 Meadowmont Village Circle
532 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1364 sqft
Gorgeous Meadowmont 2 bedroom Chapel Hill Condo - *Available Now* Luxury living in Meadowmont - a community with easy, walkable access to restaurants, shopping, the grocery store, Starbucks, banks, and walking trails.
407 Simerville Road
407 Simerville Road, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4100 sqft
Meadowmont. Hardwoods on 1st. Living room: gas fireplace. Open separate dining. Kitchen: granite counters, tile backsplash, pantry, center island, recessed, under counter, pendant lights, appliances, desk w/solid surface c-top.
504 Weaver Mine Trail
504 Weaver Mine Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2424 sqft
Beautiful home w/ basement in Meadowmont; hardwoods in main living areas, open layout includes great living room w/gas fireplace; kitchen w/ granite counters & upgraded appliances; dining area w/ tall windows and master suite w/ WIC & lovely bath;
Results within 1 mile of Meadowmont
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,675
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1107 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$926
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1379 sqft
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,305
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1217 sqft
Walk to the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center or Downing Creek Park. Community amenities include a car care center, fitness center, playground, outdoor pool and BBQ facilities.
210 Finley Forest Dr
210 Finley Forest Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1468 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished condo for rent - Property Id: 307838 Furnished Finley Forest 3bd/2.5b condo with one large living room and one dining room, 1468 sq feet, 4 sliding doors to enclosed deck/balcony.
1207 Killington Ct
1207 Killington Court, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3064 sqft
3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home with Fenced in Yard and Massive Bonus Room in Downing Creek! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home has it all! Located in the desirable well-established Downing Creek neighborhood you will not be disappointed.
404 Summerwalk Circle
404 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
975 sqft
404 Summerwalk Circle Available 08/10/20 2 bed 2 bath condo Finley Forest RTP/UNC - 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo in Finley Forest. Dishwasher, washer/dryer, Patio Deck, No pets, Partially furnished Pool, tennis courts, playground.
410 Summerwalk Circle
410 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
410 Summerwalk Circle Available 08/01/20 2b2b Finley Forest Condo - Upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, fireplace, no utilities included No Pets Allowed (RLNE2642045)
1004 Kingswood Drive
1004 Kingswood Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
990 sqft
2nd level end unit. Hardwood style laminate floors in living, dining, bedrooms; tile in kitchen, utility, bathrooms.
336 Summerwalk Circle
336 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Move right into this cozy main floor condo in popular Finley Forest. Interior freshly painted. Master has walk in closet and door to deck. Each bedroom has its own bath. Private fenced in deck, perfect for entertaining.
13 Forest Glenn Drive
13 Forest Glen Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
979 sqft
Well maintained executive townhome style condo. Luxurious 2 bedroom plan great for roommates. Spacious living room with electric fireplace, built-in storage & tv nook, Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and tile floors.
1776 Dunmore Place
1776 Dunmore Place, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2328 sqft
Super Spacious & Elegant 4 Bedroom in Downing Creek!! - 1776 Dunmore is an incredible 4 bedroom home in the beautiful Downing Creek neighborhood.
20 Abernathy Drive
20 Abernathy Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1759 sqft
Hardwood floors, molding throughout main. Entry foyer: wainscoting, built-in desk. Open Living, dining, kitchen. Gas log fireplace in living area. Recessed lights in dining.
2412 Environ Way
2412 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1066 sqft
Privacy and security in this 4th floor stunning condo overlooking Finley Golf Course- 16th fairway. Luxury upgrades throughout. Additional den/study/guest space. All window treatments included.
255 Summerwalk Circle
255 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
255 Summerwalk Circle Available 05/22/20 RARE - Finley Forest Gem in Chapel Hill - 2 Bedrooms Available May 22! - You wont want to miss this opportunity to live in Finley Forest! Wake up to nature forest views from this top floor secluded
Results within 5 miles of Meadowmont
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,267
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1265 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,268
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1118 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
