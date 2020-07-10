All apartments in Chapel Hill
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:27 PM

The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village

Open Now until 6pm
100 Ginkgo Trl · (336) 221-3986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-207 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 17-319 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 9-106 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1330 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
hot tub
media room
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village, a Northwood Ravin Signature Community, offers spacious two and three bedroom townhome-style apartments in Chapel Hill. Conveniently located near the intersection of I-40, Hwy 86 and directly across the street from a UNC Park/Ride lot. We are just minutes away from UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University. Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village is one of the most dynamic and desirable communities in the Chapel Hill area because we care about your comfort. Our craftsman-style luxury apartments feature downstairs master bedrooms, basement bonus rooms, one and two car garages, and island kitchens. Our exceptional community amenities include a designer clubhouse, high-end fitness center, luxurious swimming pool, walking trails, gated playground and fenced dog park. Come home and relax in style in your new apartment-you have earned this. Come visit us in the near future for a tour of Chapel Hill's newest townhome community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet) $550 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village have any available units?
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village has 4 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village have?
Some of The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village currently offering any rent specials?
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village pet-friendly?
Yes, The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village is pet friendly.
Does The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village offer parking?
Yes, The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village offers parking.
Does The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village have a pool?
Yes, The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village has a pool.
Does The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village have accessible units?
No, The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village does not have accessible units.
Does The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village has units with dishwashers.
