Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage on-site laundry hot tub media room

The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village, a Northwood Ravin Signature Community, offers spacious two and three bedroom townhome-style apartments in Chapel Hill. Conveniently located near the intersection of I-40, Hwy 86 and directly across the street from a UNC Park/Ride lot. We are just minutes away from UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University. Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village is one of the most dynamic and desirable communities in the Chapel Hill area because we care about your comfort. Our craftsman-style luxury apartments feature downstairs master bedrooms, basement bonus rooms, one and two car garages, and island kitchens. Our exceptional community amenities include a designer clubhouse, high-end fitness center, luxurious swimming pool, walking trails, gated playground and fenced dog park. Come home and relax in style in your new apartment-you have earned this. Come visit us in the near future for a tour of Chapel Hill's newest townhome community!