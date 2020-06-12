Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC with balcony

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
428 Brookside Dr
428 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
428 Brookside Dr Available 08/01/20 Brand new house in the UNC walk zone! - This gorgeous 2,000+ sq/ft home is located in the UNC walk zone, just blocks away from UNC, as well as the dental and medical school.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cross-County
1 Unit Available
110 Huse St
110 Huse Street, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
110 Huse St Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom Home Quiet Neighborhood - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan, huge back porch, renovated 2009 (RLNE5781284)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Beringer Place
230 Beringer Place, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1927 sqft
230 Beringer Place Available 07/01/20 230 Beringer - GREAT "surban " location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment and groceries! *Easy access to I-40, UNC, Duke and 15-501 *Spacious and sunny *3bd/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse - Feel like you're living in a treehouse, with all of the amenities of a planned community! This 3 bedroom/2/5 bathroom townhome backs up to a natural wooded space with large trees.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finley Forest
1 Unit Available
143 Brookberry Circle
143 Brookberry Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1208 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Finley Forest, Chapel Hill with Reserved Parking Space! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Finley Forest, Chapel Hill with reserved parking space! Spacious living room with corner fireplace, individual decks and glass doors

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Hickory
406 Hickory Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
406 Hickory Available 08/07/20 Minutes from UNC and Downtown Chapel Hill - This 3 bedroom one level home has so much to offer! The amazing location, fenced yard, screened porch and updated kitchen are just a few of the awesome perks of this Chapel

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Roosevelt Dr. Unit 100
1204 Roosevelt Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Sleek and Stylish, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in quiet setting, close to UNC & downtown Chapel Hill - Now Available! Renters will love the peaceful location, updated features and convenience of this spacious two bedroom two bath apartment

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Barclay Road
100 Barclay Road, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1750 sqft
100 Barclay Road Available 08/12/20 Charm and Character this Bungalow is ready for you in Chapel Hill - Adorable craftsman charm, close to UNC campus, don't miss out on this one! 100 Barclay is full of character with bright red doors, custom

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Purefoy Rd
125 Purefoy Road, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
125 Purefoy Rd Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home With Bonus Nook Within Walking Distance Of UNC!! - Awesome location at an awesome price!! This beautiful house on Purefoy Rd is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Schultz Street
102 Schultz Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
102 Schultz Street Available 06/17/20 Awesome 2BR/2BA Townhouse near UNC with DOUBLE MASTER layout! - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cross-County
1 Unit Available
54 Newton Drive
54 Newton Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
54 Newton Drive Available 08/10/20 Great Location! Adorable home with large fenced in yard- pets welcome! - Available around August 10! Great location, nestled right between Durham and Chapel Hill. Just a short commute Duke or UNC.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
427 Brookside Drive Available 06/15/20 Spacious 5br right off McCauley St. - Graduate Students and Professionals only. No undergrads, please.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Bypass Lane
1 Bypass Lane, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2492 sqft
1 Bypass Lane Available 06/15/20 1 Bypass Lane, Near UNC-Ch! - Reserve this home now! Awesome Location ! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath 2,492 Sq Ft House. Close proximity to Franklin St and Downtown Chapel Hill, I-40, UNC.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
1102 Oak Tree
1102 Oak Tree Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1310 sqft
Incredible Condo Adjacent to Finley Golf Course - 1102 Oak Tree is an incredible 3 bedroom condo with beautiful views of Finley Golf Course to one side and private wooded views to the other.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B
511 Pine Bluff Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B Available 08/01/20 Massive 6 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home! - WALK to UNC!! - Available 8/1/2020 This elegant and private 6 bedroom, 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finley Forest
1 Unit Available
404 Summerwalk Circle
404 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
975 sqft
404 Summerwalk Circle Available 08/10/20 2 bed 2 bath condo Finley Forest RTP/UNC - 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo in Finley Forest. Dishwasher, washer/dryer, Patio Deck, No pets, Partially furnished Pool, tennis courts, playground.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Gunston Court
109 Gunston Court, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1102 sqft
109 Gunston Court Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 2BR townhouse in WONDERFUL neighborhood -near UNC! - Getting around town is a breeze from this beautiful two bedroom home hidden away near Trader Joe's and Whole Foods at Eastgate.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Cotton St.
504 Cotton Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1022 sqft
Short-Term Rental, Updated 3 bedroom house on the northside. Available now through late July! - Available now for short-term / summer lease.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Napa Valley Way
222 Napa Valley Way, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2430 sqft
4 bed 3.5 bath Townhouse Vineyard Square - Beautiful townhouse in quiet Vineyard Square neighborhood. 3 bedrooms on the top floor. Master bedroom has private bath. 1 shared full bath on top floor. Washer/Dryer is also located on the top floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1124 Arborgate Circle
1124 Arborgate Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1514 sqft
2nd floor, secure entry, elevator. Pool, tennis, playground, bus line. Living room has gas fireplace, ceiling fan, open to dining, both have carpet. Dining exits to porch. Kitchen has raised serving counter, tile floor, appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
134 Providence Glen
134 Providence Glen Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
Secure entry building, 3rd floor with elevator. Pool, tennis, playground. On bus line. Living room: gas-log fireplace, fan, carpet. Dining area has carpet, exit to porch. Kitchen: raised serving counter, tile flooring, pantry, appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
190 St Andrews Lane
190 Saint Andrews Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
Lake views! Spacious Living/Great Room with laminate floors. Nice kitchen and dining areas. Private deck overlooks neighborhood lake. Great location close toUNC, Duke, & shopping, & on bus line. Owner/Manager is licensed NC Real Estate Broker.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
918 Edgewater Circle
918 Edgewater Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in desirable Southern Village. Brick and fiber cement exterior and hardwood floor on main level. Spacious deck at back. Walk to shops, restaurants, entertainment, and bus lines. Easy access to UNC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chapel Hill, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chapel Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

