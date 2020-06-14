Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chapel Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
3 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,171
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1221 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-40 and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has pool, trash valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
8 Units Available
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1504 sqft
Beautiful community with landscaped courtyard. Recently updated apartments include a walk-in closet, plenty of storage and a fireplace. Quality community amenities such as valet service, a pool, a game room and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Meadowmont
5 Units Available
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
56 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,377
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$926
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,172
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downing Creek
31 Units Available
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,237
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1333 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
9 Units Available
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1107 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom apartments with open floor plans in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood. Situated just one mile from University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus. Amenities include a rooftop pool and fitness center.
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
The Apartments at Midtown 501 feature new floor plans and construction. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, ovens and ranges. The community features Internet access and a volleyball court.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
500 Market Street
500 Market Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available to show and lease starting 7/22/2020. Unique, urban lifestyle in top floor condo on Village Green. Walk to grocery/movies/restaurants/fitness/bus.French drs to balcony w/skyline view. Kit w/eating bar open to LR/DR + plenty of cabinetry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
104 Presque Isle Lane
104 Presque Isle Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1740 sqft
Charming & exclusive neighborhood unlike any other in Chapel Hill....a PRIVATE French Villa backing to green space in heart of "Blue Heaven"! 2 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome "style" condo.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2412 Environ Way
2412 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1066 sqft
Privacy and security in this 4th floor stunning condo overlooking Finley Golf Course- 16th fairway. Luxury upgrades throughout. Additional den/study/guest space. All window treatments included.
Results within 1 mile of Chapel Hill
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Chapel Hill, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chapel Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

