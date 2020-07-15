16 Studio Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
52 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,225
619 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Chapel Hill
114 S Graham St
114 South Graham Street, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$3,500
3221 sqft
Prime Commercial space available and ready to Occupy. Two Large spacious areas, two offices,Two half bahtrooms and One Full bathroom. Full Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator,dishwasher and 2 sinks.Large windows with plenty of sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
179 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,310
649 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
70 Units Available
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
24 Units Available
Farrington
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,279
718 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
Results within 10 miles of Chapel Hill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$986
443 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
55 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,237
615 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
95 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,304
696 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Whetstone Apartments
501 Willard St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,044
511 sqft
A short distance from Highway 147 and W Main St. Luxury homes featuring the latest kitchen appliances, exquisite decor and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard, a pool and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
148 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
Verified

1 of 116

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
64 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
559 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
1906 E NC Hwy 54 Suite 100-C Durham 27713
1906 E NC Highway 54, Durham, NC
Studio
$22,860
1270 sqft
First floor front unit facing NC Hwy 54 super high traffic count. Large reception area at front with adjoining semi-private office. Two additional private offices at back along with large common space. Laminate floor through-out.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
109 W Main Street
109 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,295
785 sqft
Loft apartment in historic building, downtown Durham. Featuring; 12 to18 ft ceilings, steel frame windows, contemporary kitchen. The kitchen includes stainless appliances.

July 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chapel Hill Rent Report. Chapel Hill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chapel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chapel Hill rents increase sharply over the past month

Chapel Hill rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chapel Hill stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,255 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Chapel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Chapel Hill, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Chapel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chapel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chapel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chapel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,255 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Chapel Hill's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chapel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chapel Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

