Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

204 Brookgreen Drive Available 08/21/20 204 Brookgreen Drive, Chapel Hill - Four Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 1970 Sq Ft Townhouse. Kitchen includes Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. W/D Connections, Central Gas Heat, Central A/C.



Amenities includes: Dining Room, Gas Logs Fireplace, Deck and 1-Car oversize Garage. Pool and Tennis privileges are available with club membership and additional fees. Walk to Market St., Shops and Restaurants.

Pets are negotiable.



Directions: South: Southern Village Go South on 15-501 and turn Right at the Second Southern Village entrance onto Market St., Right onto Brookgreen Dr.



Coming: 08/21/2020



