All apartments in Chapel Hill
Find more places like 204 Brookgreen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chapel Hill, NC
/
204 Brookgreen Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

204 Brookgreen Drive

204 Brookgreen Drive · (919) 489-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chapel Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

204 Brookgreen Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 204 Brookgreen Drive · Avail. Aug 21

$2,395

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
204 Brookgreen Drive Available 08/21/20 204 Brookgreen Drive, Chapel Hill - Four Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 1970 Sq Ft Townhouse. Kitchen includes Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. W/D Connections, Central Gas Heat, Central A/C.

Amenities includes: Dining Room, Gas Logs Fireplace, Deck and 1-Car oversize Garage. Pool and Tennis privileges are available with club membership and additional fees. Walk to Market St., Shops and Restaurants.
Pets are negotiable.

Directions: South: Southern Village Go South on 15-501 and turn Right at the Second Southern Village entrance onto Market St., Right onto Brookgreen Dr.

Coming: 08/21/2020

(RLNE4236369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Brookgreen Drive have any available units?
204 Brookgreen Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Brookgreen Drive have?
Some of 204 Brookgreen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Brookgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Brookgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Brookgreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Brookgreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 Brookgreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 Brookgreen Drive offers parking.
Does 204 Brookgreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Brookgreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Brookgreen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 204 Brookgreen Drive has a pool.
Does 204 Brookgreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Brookgreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Brookgreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Brookgreen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 204 Brookgreen Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard
Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Similar Pages

Chapel Hill 1 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 Bedrooms
Chapel Hill Apartments with ParkingChapel Hill Pet Friendly Places
Chapel Hill Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Mebane, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Meadowmont

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Carolina at Chapel HillGuilford College
Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity