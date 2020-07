Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill internet access accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room e-payments google fiber green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Chapel Hill North Apartments, a Northwood Ravin Signature Community, is one of Chapel Hill's modern luxury apartment communities, offering gorgeous studio, one, two, and three-bedroom flats and townhomes envisioned for any lifestyle. Experience lavish living nestled in the middle of everything. Located near the intersection of I-40 and Hwy 86, Chapel Hill North is only minutes from UNC Chapel Hill and Duke University. Our community combines modern yet timeless features including granite countertops, tile back splashes, Energy Star appliances and bamboo flooring. We are also a smoke free community! Washers and dryers are included. Community features include a solar-heated saltwater swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse, dog park and basketball court.The only thing missing is you! Visit Chapel Hill North today!