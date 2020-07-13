All apartments in Chapel Hill
The Apartments at Midtown 501

545 Ashley Ct · (919) 626-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

545 Ashley Ct, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

ONE BEDROOM-1

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

2 Bedrooms

TWO BEDROOM-1

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

3 Bedrooms

THREE BEDROOM-1

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Apartments at Midtown 501.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
bocce court
coffee bar
dog park
internet access
playground
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Our refreshed apartment homes boast new floor plans, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a completely redesigned clubhouse and pool area. Our community is not only known for its convenient location to downtown Chapel Hill, UNC and Duke University, and I-40, but also for its luxury. Visit us now to reserve one of the first remodeled units!

Additional incentives are available to employees of the Town of Chapel Hill, the Town of Carrboro, Orange County, the State of North Carolina, the University of North Carolina and UNC Hospitals. Please contact us for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Apartments at Midtown 501 have any available units?
The Apartments at Midtown 501 offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,150, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,325, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,599. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does The Apartments at Midtown 501 have?
Some of The Apartments at Midtown 501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Apartments at Midtown 501 currently offering any rent specials?
The Apartments at Midtown 501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Apartments at Midtown 501 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Apartments at Midtown 501 is pet friendly.
Does The Apartments at Midtown 501 offer parking?
Yes, The Apartments at Midtown 501 offers parking.
Does The Apartments at Midtown 501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Apartments at Midtown 501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Apartments at Midtown 501 have a pool?
Yes, The Apartments at Midtown 501 has a pool.
Does The Apartments at Midtown 501 have accessible units?
No, The Apartments at Midtown 501 does not have accessible units.
Does The Apartments at Midtown 501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Apartments at Midtown 501 has units with dishwashers.
