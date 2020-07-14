All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

1701 North Apartments

1701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd · (520) 462-5279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J-108 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit J-313 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit J-113 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-210 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit J-102 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit T-4 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1475 sqft

Unit T-7 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1489 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1701 North Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
yoga
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
media room
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
trash valet
Welcome home to 1701 North Apartments, Chapel Hill's brand new luxury community. Here at 1701, we offer a unique concept for an urban community that combines the excitement of downtown living with easy access to shopping and entertainment. Our community is just minutes from the flagship campus of the University of North Carolina and corporate headquarters for many national and regional companies. You told us what was important to you in your brand new home, and we even considered your busy schedule and active lifestyle. So aside from the convenient prime location, 1701 North offers one, two and three bedroom open concept living floor plans, as well as studio floor plans with exceptional finishes throughout.

Be the first to enjoy cutting edge amenities and interior offerings to suit your every need and most all of your wants! Decompress on your spacious balcony, relax by the sparkling saltwater swimming pool, meet a friend by the cabana and bar, burn some calories in our state of the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Application Fee; $50 per additional applicants
Deposit: Deposit based on credit up to one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Pets must be registered on our Petscreening Portal.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units are $25-35 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 North Apartments have any available units?
1701 North Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 North Apartments have?
Some of 1701 North Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 North Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1701 North Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 North Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 North Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1701 North Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1701 North Apartments offers parking.
Does 1701 North Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 North Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 North Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 1701 North Apartments has a pool.
Does 1701 North Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 1701 North Apartments has accessible units.
Does 1701 North Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 North Apartments has units with dishwashers.
