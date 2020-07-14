Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access package receiving yoga alarm system cc payments e-payments guest parking media room online portal pool table shuffle board trash valet

Welcome home to 1701 North Apartments, Chapel Hill's brand new luxury community. Here at 1701, we offer a unique concept for an urban community that combines the excitement of downtown living with easy access to shopping and entertainment. Our community is just minutes from the flagship campus of the University of North Carolina and corporate headquarters for many national and regional companies. You told us what was important to you in your brand new home, and we even considered your busy schedule and active lifestyle. So aside from the convenient prime location, 1701 North offers one, two and three bedroom open concept living floor plans, as well as studio floor plans with exceptional finishes throughout.



Be the first to enjoy cutting edge amenities and interior offerings to suit your every need and most all of your wants! Decompress on your spacious balcony, relax by the sparkling saltwater swimming pool, meet a friend by the cabana and bar, burn some calories in our state of the