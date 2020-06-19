1124 Arborgate Circle

Amenities
2nd floor, secure entry, elevator. Pool, tennis, playground, bus line. Living room has gas fireplace, ceiling fan, open to dining, both have carpet. Dining exits to porch. Kitchen has raised serving counter, tile floor, appliances. Bedrooms have ceiling fans, carpet. Master has 2 closets, exit to porch, bathroom with 2 sink vanity, separate tub, shower. Tile in both bathrooms. Laundry includes washer/dryer. Storage closet on porch. Additional storage unit secondary building. Pet with fee, approval.