Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:40 PM

1124 Arborgate Circle

1124 Arborgate Circle · (919) 401-9300
Location

1124 Arborgate Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1124 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
2nd floor, secure entry, elevator. Pool, tennis, playground, bus line. Living room has gas fireplace, ceiling fan, open to dining, both have carpet. Dining exits to porch. Kitchen has raised serving counter, tile floor, appliances. Bedrooms have ceiling fans, carpet. Master has 2 closets, exit to porch, bathroom with 2 sink vanity, separate tub, shower. Tile in both bathrooms. Laundry includes washer/dryer. Storage closet on porch. Additional storage unit secondary building. Pet with fee, approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Arborgate Circle have any available units?
1124 Arborgate Circle has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 Arborgate Circle have?
Some of 1124 Arborgate Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Arborgate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Arborgate Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Arborgate Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 Arborgate Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1124 Arborgate Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1124 Arborgate Circle does offer parking.
Does 1124 Arborgate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 Arborgate Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Arborgate Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1124 Arborgate Circle has a pool.
Does 1124 Arborgate Circle have accessible units?
No, 1124 Arborgate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Arborgate Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 Arborgate Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
