Amenities
Travel the tree-lined streets of Chapel Hill and visit Cosgrove Hill, where you'll experience the amenities of a condo setting in a maintenance-free apartment home that's designed for living. We offer style and quality at a location convenient to I-40, UNC Chapel Hill and Duke University, Research Triangle Park, area shops, restaurants and the RDU Airport. Cosgrove Hill's fully appointed luxury apartments consist of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment flats and 3 bedroom townhomes built with sustainability in mind. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors, ceramic tile showers. Detached garages are available. Our exceptional community amenities include a designer clubhouse, dog park, business center, high-end fitness center and beautiful swimming pool. Come home and relax in style! Stop by today and view our spacious luxury apartments and townhomes at Chapel Hill's prettiest community: Cosgrove Hill.