Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Cosgrove Hill

300 Cosgrove Ave · (919) 213-6783
Location

300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 233C · Avail. Sep 21

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 234C · Avail. Sep 9

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 913C · Avail. Aug 30

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Unit 227C · Avail. Aug 17

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Unit 134C · Avail. Aug 23

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cosgrove Hill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
Travel the tree-lined streets of Chapel Hill and visit Cosgrove Hill, where you'll experience the amenities of a condo setting in a maintenance-free apartment home that's designed for living. We offer style and quality at a location convenient to I-40, UNC Chapel Hill and Duke University, Research Triangle Park, area shops, restaurants and the RDU Airport. Cosgrove Hill's fully appointed luxury apartments consist of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment flats and 3 bedroom townhomes built with sustainability in mind. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors, ceramic tile showers. Detached garages are available. Our exceptional community amenities include a designer clubhouse, dog park, business center, high-end fitness center and beautiful swimming pool. Come home and relax in style! Stop by today and view our spacious luxury apartments and townhomes at Chapel Hill's prettiest community: Cosgrove Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $120 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $550 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Other. 3 bedroom townhomes have attached garage. Lot parking is free, detached garages are $150 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cosgrove Hill have any available units?
Cosgrove Hill has 5 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Cosgrove Hill have?
Some of Cosgrove Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cosgrove Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Cosgrove Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cosgrove Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Cosgrove Hill is pet friendly.
Does Cosgrove Hill offer parking?
Yes, Cosgrove Hill offers parking.
Does Cosgrove Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cosgrove Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cosgrove Hill have a pool?
Yes, Cosgrove Hill has a pool.
Does Cosgrove Hill have accessible units?
No, Cosgrove Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Cosgrove Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cosgrove Hill has units with dishwashers.
