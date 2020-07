Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking bbq/grill bocce court cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community volleyball court

612 Hillsborough offers well-appointed two bedroom and one bathroom townhomes with an ideal location in the heart of Chapel Hill, NC, only a short half-mile walk to UNC-CH and Franklin Street. If you don't feel like walking, there is a Chapel Hill Transit bus stop right at 612 Hillsborough. The apartment homes feature beautiful hardwood floors and an amenity package: one parking space, cable/internet and washer/dryer.