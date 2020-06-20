All apartments in Cary
Location

426 Otter Cliff Way, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2816 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Single Family House w/ 4 BR+3.5 BA & 2-car garage in Twin Lakes Subd./ Cary. Close to RTP & RDU, Easy access to I-540, Nearby shopping center.Hardwood throughout the 1st floor, incl. formal living/ dining, family room w/ fireplace, Eat-in kitchen w/ Corian counter tops, tile back splash,plenty of cabinets. Master suite w/ WIC, bath w/ tub & Sep shower, Suite#2 w/ WIC & bath & other 2 BR's w/ hall bath on the 2nd floor. Private backyard w/ patio & bushes. Community w/ pool, tennis court & clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Otter Cliff Way have any available units?
426 Otter Cliff Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Otter Cliff Way have?
Some of 426 Otter Cliff Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Otter Cliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
426 Otter Cliff Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Otter Cliff Way pet-friendly?
No, 426 Otter Cliff Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 426 Otter Cliff Way offer parking?
Yes, 426 Otter Cliff Way does offer parking.
Does 426 Otter Cliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Otter Cliff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Otter Cliff Way have a pool?
Yes, 426 Otter Cliff Way has a pool.
Does 426 Otter Cliff Way have accessible units?
No, 426 Otter Cliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Otter Cliff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Otter Cliff Way does not have units with dishwashers.
