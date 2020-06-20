426 Otter Cliff Way

Amenities
Great Single Family House w/ 4 BR+3.5 BA & 2-car garage in Twin Lakes Subd./ Cary. Close to RTP & RDU, Easy access to I-540, Nearby shopping center.Hardwood throughout the 1st floor, incl. formal living/ dining, family room w/ fireplace, Eat-in kitchen w/ Corian counter tops, tile back splash,plenty of cabinets. Master suite w/ WIC, bath w/ tub & Sep shower, Suite#2 w/ WIC & bath & other 2 BR's w/ hall bath on the 2nd floor. Private backyard w/ patio & bushes. Community w/ pool, tennis court & clubhouse.