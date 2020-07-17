412 Hofman Court

Amenities

Avail 7/1. Amazing END UNIT 3-level townhouse in popular Cary Park neighborhood! Main level has hardwood floors throughout spacious living, dining, kitchen. Living & dining is separated by cozy 3-sided fireplace. Granite and stainless in kitchen. Half bath off kitchen. Nice deck out back overlooking tree area. Top level has large master suite & 2nd bedroom w/ private full bath. Lower level has 1-car garage, laundry area, and 3rd bedroom w/ private full bath. Community pool included! Sorry, no pets.