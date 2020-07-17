All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 412 Hofman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
412 Hofman Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

412 Hofman Court

412 Hofman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Cary Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

412 Hofman Court, Cary, NC 27519
Cary Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Avail 7/1. Amazing END UNIT 3-level townhouse in popular Cary Park neighborhood! Main level has hardwood floors throughout spacious living, dining, kitchen. Living & dining is separated by cozy 3-sided fireplace. Granite and stainless in kitchen. Half bath off kitchen. Nice deck out back overlooking tree area. Top level has large master suite & 2nd bedroom w/ private full bath. Lower level has 1-car garage, laundry area, and 3rd bedroom w/ private full bath. Community pool included! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Hofman Court have any available units?
412 Hofman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Hofman Court have?
Some of 412 Hofman Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Hofman Court currently offering any rent specials?
412 Hofman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Hofman Court pet-friendly?
No, 412 Hofman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 412 Hofman Court offer parking?
Yes, 412 Hofman Court offers parking.
Does 412 Hofman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Hofman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Hofman Court have a pool?
Yes, 412 Hofman Court has a pool.
Does 412 Hofman Court have accessible units?
No, 412 Hofman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Hofman Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Hofman Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr
Cary, NC 27519
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct
Cary, NC 27518
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St
Cary, NC 27519
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir
Cary, NC 27513
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct
Cary, NC 27511

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconiesCary Dog Friendly Apartments
Cary Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCMebane, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill