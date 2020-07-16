All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 251 Daymire Glen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
251 Daymire Glen Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

251 Daymire Glen Lane

251 Daymire Glen Lane · (919) 621-5958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

251 Daymire Glen Lane, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2657 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A gorgeous townhome at top schools location, with 4 bedrooms and master down,3.5 bath and private guest bath, nice loft area and huge media/bonus room, hardwood on entire 1st floor, gorgeous hall way and kitchen area with granite count tops, stainless appliances, 2 car garage. Walking distance to schools, green way, Bond Lake Park, Hmart, and Fresh Market. Five minutes driving to Publix, Harris Teeter, Lidl, Aldi, dinning areas, and shopping/entertaining malls; 15 minutes to RDU airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Daymire Glen Lane have any available units?
251 Daymire Glen Lane has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Daymire Glen Lane have?
Some of 251 Daymire Glen Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Daymire Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
251 Daymire Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Daymire Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 251 Daymire Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 251 Daymire Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 251 Daymire Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 251 Daymire Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Daymire Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Daymire Glen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 251 Daymire Glen Lane has a pool.
Does 251 Daymire Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 251 Daymire Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Daymire Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Daymire Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 251 Daymire Glen Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir
Cary, NC 27519
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln
Cary, NC 27518
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln
Cary, NC 27513
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St
Cary, NC 27519
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road
Cary, NC 27519
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir
Cary, NC 27513

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconiesCary Dog Friendly Apartments
Cary Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCMebane, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity