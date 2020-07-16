251 Daymire Glen Lane

Amenities
A gorgeous townhome at top schools location, with 4 bedrooms and master down,3.5 bath and private guest bath, nice loft area and huge media/bonus room, hardwood on entire 1st floor, gorgeous hall way and kitchen area with granite count tops, stainless appliances, 2 car garage. Walking distance to schools, green way, Bond Lake Park, Hmart, and Fresh Market. Five minutes driving to Publix, Harris Teeter, Lidl, Aldi, dinning areas, and shopping/entertaining malls; 15 minutes to RDU airport.