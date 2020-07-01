All apartments in Cary
203 Shotts Court
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

203 Shotts Court

203 Shotts Court · (919) 544-0890
Location

203 Shotts Court, Cary, NC 27511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This Victorian-style home is conveniently located in the heart of Cary, offering a spacious living room with bay window and a separate dining room. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace on cold winter evenings. Sliding glass doors open to a wood deck and a large yard with storage building. The large master bedroom can offer a sitting area, and it has a walk-in closet. The guest bedrooms are a nice size as well. One car garage, washer and dryer, and pet-friendly (with restrictions). Walking trails nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Shotts Court have any available units?
203 Shotts Court has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Shotts Court have?
Some of 203 Shotts Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Shotts Court currently offering any rent specials?
203 Shotts Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Shotts Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Shotts Court is pet friendly.
Does 203 Shotts Court offer parking?
Yes, 203 Shotts Court offers parking.
Does 203 Shotts Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Shotts Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Shotts Court have a pool?
Yes, 203 Shotts Court has a pool.
Does 203 Shotts Court have accessible units?
No, 203 Shotts Court does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Shotts Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Shotts Court does not have units with dishwashers.
