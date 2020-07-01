203 Shotts Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This Victorian-style home is conveniently located in the heart of Cary, offering a spacious living room with bay window and a separate dining room. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace on cold winter evenings. Sliding glass doors open to a wood deck and a large yard with storage building. The large master bedroom can offer a sitting area, and it has a walk-in closet. The guest bedrooms are a nice size as well. One car garage, washer and dryer, and pet-friendly (with restrictions). Walking trails nearby.