Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:20 AM

2013 Austin Pond Drive

2013 Austin Pond Drive · (919) 459-6300
Location

2013 Austin Pond Drive, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3301 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Avail early July - STUNNING large home in beautiful Greystone! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Large open spaces throughout. Main floor has incredible hand scraped wood floors throughout. Nice office up front, formal dining, & huge open family room. Chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite, large breakfast area, large island. Huge master suite w/ 14x11 private sitting room. All bedrooms nicely sized. Lg loft. 3-car garage, screened porch, patio. Walk to gorgeous community pool, sand volleyball court & playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Austin Pond Drive have any available units?
2013 Austin Pond Drive has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Austin Pond Drive have?
Some of 2013 Austin Pond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Austin Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Austin Pond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Austin Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Austin Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 2013 Austin Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Austin Pond Drive does offer parking.
Does 2013 Austin Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Austin Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Austin Pond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Austin Pond Drive has a pool.
Does 2013 Austin Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 2013 Austin Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Austin Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Austin Pond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
