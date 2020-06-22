2013 Austin Pond Drive

Amenities
Avail early July - STUNNING large home in beautiful Greystone! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Large open spaces throughout. Main floor has incredible hand scraped wood floors throughout. Nice office up front, formal dining, & huge open family room. Chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite, large breakfast area, large island. Huge master suite w/ 14x11 private sitting room. All bedrooms nicely sized. Lg loft. 3-car garage, screened porch, patio. Walk to gorgeous community pool, sand volleyball court & playground!