All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8022 Garfield Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8022 Garfield Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8022 Garfield Ave.

8022 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8022 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have any available units?
8022 Garfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8022 Garfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8022 Garfield Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 Garfield Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. offer parking?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have a pool?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary