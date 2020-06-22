Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8022 Garfield Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8022 Garfield Ave.
8022 Garfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8022 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have any available units?
8022 Garfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 8022 Garfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8022 Garfield Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 Garfield Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. offer parking?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have a pool?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8022 Garfield Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8022 Garfield Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
