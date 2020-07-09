All apartments in Kansas City
8020 Forest Ave

8020 Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8020 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1,921Sq ft property was built in 1971 has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. 1 car garage, Full unfinished basement. tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onlychoicepm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Forest Ave have any available units?
8020 Forest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8020 Forest Ave have?
Some of 8020 Forest Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Forest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Forest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Forest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8020 Forest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8020 Forest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8020 Forest Ave offers parking.
Does 8020 Forest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 Forest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Forest Ave have a pool?
No, 8020 Forest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8020 Forest Ave have accessible units?
No, 8020 Forest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Forest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 Forest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

