8020 Forest Ave

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

This 1,921Sq ft property was built in 1971 has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. 1 car garage, Full unfinished basement. tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onlychoicepm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity