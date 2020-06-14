All apartments in Kansas City
7502 East 111th Terrace
Last updated April 21 2020 at 12:56 PM

7502 East 111th Terrace

7502 East 111th Terrace · (816) 788-6957
Location

7502 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4 bdrm, 2 bath Super spacious floor plan with lots of natural light is perfect for you. Enjoy the fact the home is so open and easily accessible room by room. The chef in you will appreciate the huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space to prepare the perfect meal. Not to mention you can also entertain your guests as the kitchen is right off the main living room. This home will go fast! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 East 111th Terrace have any available units?
7502 East 111th Terrace has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7502 East 111th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7502 East 111th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 East 111th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7502 East 111th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7502 East 111th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7502 East 111th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7502 East 111th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7502 East 111th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 East 111th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7502 East 111th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7502 East 111th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7502 East 111th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 East 111th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7502 East 111th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7502 East 111th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7502 East 111th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
