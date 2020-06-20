Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5006 Euclid Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5006 Euclid Ave
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5006 Euclid Ave
5006 Euclid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5006 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Monthly Rental Rate $725
Deposit $725
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5006 Euclid Ave have any available units?
5006 Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5006 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5006 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5006 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 5006 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5006 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5006 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 5006 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5006 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 5006 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5006 Euclid Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5006 Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5006 Euclid Ave has units with air conditioning.
