All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3824 NW 94th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3824 NW 94th St
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

3824 NW 94th St

3824 Northwest 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Coves North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3824 Northwest 94th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b17ff303b ---- These beautifully finished townhomes feature warm neutral interior paint and lots of natural light throughout.

You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom with a dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space and semi private back patio you can grill on.

Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1050.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $950.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $600.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1300 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: Green Hills Nearest Cross Street: N Lenox Ave/ N Adrian Ave Square Footage: 1500 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/7/1 House Number: 3824 Bathroom: 2.5 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Dual Sink Vanity Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Laundry Area Inside Storage Space Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 NW 94th St have any available units?
3824 NW 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 NW 94th St have?
Some of 3824 NW 94th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 NW 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
3824 NW 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 NW 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 NW 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 3824 NW 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 3824 NW 94th St offers parking.
Does 3824 NW 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3824 NW 94th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 NW 94th St have a pool?
Yes, 3824 NW 94th St has a pool.
Does 3824 NW 94th St have accessible units?
No, 3824 NW 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 NW 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 NW 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary