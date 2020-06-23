Rent Calculator
3810 Olive St.
3810 Olive St.
3810 Olive Street
No Longer Available
Location
3810 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Ivanhoe Northeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE4638312)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3810 Olive St. have any available units?
3810 Olive St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3810 Olive St. currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Olive St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Olive St. pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Olive St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3810 Olive St. offer parking?
No, 3810 Olive St. does not offer parking.
Does 3810 Olive St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Olive St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Olive St. have a pool?
No, 3810 Olive St. does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Olive St. have accessible units?
No, 3810 Olive St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Olive St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Olive St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 Olive St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 Olive St. does not have units with air conditioning.
