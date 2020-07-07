Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3717 Monroe Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3717 Monroe Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3717 Monroe Ave
3717 Monroe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3717 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath - ALL ELECTRIC - Nice 2 bedroom house - ALL ELECTRIC in a quiet neighborhood in Midtown!
HUGE KITCHEN!
This property won't last!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3772194)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3717 Monroe Ave have any available units?
3717 Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3717 Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Monroe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3717 Monroe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3717 Monroe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3717 Monroe Ave offers parking.
Does 3717 Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Monroe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 3717 Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 3717 Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Monroe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3717 Monroe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3717 Monroe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary