All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3622 Warwick.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3622 Warwick
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

3622 Warwick

3622 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Hanover Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3622 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adea3c2064 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. This updated 2 bedroom apartment at the Devereaux is located on a quiet street just north of Westport. This location on Warwick Boulevard is conveniently close to Westport, the Plaza, UMKC, KCAI, Midtown Marketplace, downtown, and many other great Kansas City destinations. This unit is very spacious, with lots of closet space. It has been updated to include granite counter tops, washer and dryer in unit, and stainless steel appliances. This apartment also has a personal patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Warwick have any available units?
3622 Warwick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 Warwick have?
Some of 3622 Warwick's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Warwick currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Warwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Warwick pet-friendly?
No, 3622 Warwick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3622 Warwick offer parking?
No, 3622 Warwick does not offer parking.
Does 3622 Warwick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3622 Warwick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Warwick have a pool?
No, 3622 Warwick does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Warwick have accessible units?
No, 3622 Warwick does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Warwick have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Warwick does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary