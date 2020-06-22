All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3229 East 32nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3229 East 32nd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3229 East 32nd

3229 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3229 East 32nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4640678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 East 32nd have any available units?
3229 East 32nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3229 East 32nd currently offering any rent specials?
3229 East 32nd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 East 32nd pet-friendly?
No, 3229 East 32nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3229 East 32nd offer parking?
No, 3229 East 32nd does not offer parking.
Does 3229 East 32nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 East 32nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 East 32nd have a pool?
No, 3229 East 32nd does not have a pool.
Does 3229 East 32nd have accessible units?
No, 3229 East 32nd does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 East 32nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 East 32nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 East 32nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 East 32nd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary