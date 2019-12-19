All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019

2307 Drury Ave

2307 Drury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
South Blue Valley

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Drury Ave have any available units?
2307 Drury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2307 Drury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Drury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Drury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Drury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2307 Drury Ave offer parking?
No, 2307 Drury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2307 Drury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Drury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Drury Ave have a pool?
No, 2307 Drury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Drury Ave have accessible units?
No, 2307 Drury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Drury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Drury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Drury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Drury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
