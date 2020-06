561 Gotzian Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 5 bedroom 2 bath House! - This is an AMAZING 5 bedroom, 2 bath house in highly sought after Saint Paul neighborhood! Close to so many things!



The house features beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous built in cabinets, large lower level office, updated bathrooms, and much more! Set up a showing now - This won't last long!



**You can send a tour request by replying directly to this post!



Please note

No evictions, UDs or judgments

No felonies



Elite Property Management Group

763.445.2639



(RLNE4731885)