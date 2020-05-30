All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 561 Gotzian Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
561 Gotzian Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

561 Gotzian Street

561 Gotzian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

561 Gotzian Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 5 bedroom 2 bath House! - This is an AMAZING 5 bedroom, 2 bath house in highly sought after Saint Paul neighborhood! Close to so many things!

The house features beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous built in cabinets, large lower level office, updated bathrooms, and much more! Set up a showing now - This won't last long!

**You can send a tour request by replying directly to this post!

Please note
No evictions, UDs or judgments
No felonies

Elite Property Management Group
763.445.2639

(RLNE4731885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Gotzian Street have any available units?
561 Gotzian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 561 Gotzian Street currently offering any rent specials?
561 Gotzian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Gotzian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Gotzian Street is pet friendly.
Does 561 Gotzian Street offer parking?
No, 561 Gotzian Street does not offer parking.
Does 561 Gotzian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Gotzian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Gotzian Street have a pool?
No, 561 Gotzian Street does not have a pool.
Does 561 Gotzian Street have accessible units?
No, 561 Gotzian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Gotzian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 Gotzian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Gotzian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Gotzian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law