Apartment List
/
MN
/
st paul
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

175 Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Paul renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,290
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Frogtown
12 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:15pm
Falcon Heights
17 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Anthony
9 Units Available
C&E Lofts and Flats
2410 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,421
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1166 sqft
Deluxe loft apartments in luxurious historic property. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace. Near shopping, entertainment, Workhorse Coffee, and Keys Cafe and Bakery. Luxury community features pool, 24-hour gym, games room and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
West Seventh
36 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,166
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Merriam Park East
110 Units Available
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,270
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown St. Paul
11 Units Available
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,029
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown St. Paul
19 Units Available
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,210
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,095
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown St. Paul
12 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,497
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown St. Paul
3 Units Available
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1467 sqft
Beautiful, modernized historic building with one- and two-bedroom lofts. High ceilings, large windows, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, parking, elevators and artist lobbies. Near St Paul Farmers Market and I-94.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highland
13 Units Available
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Conway
10 Units Available
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
990 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highland
6 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Conway
6 Units Available
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Conway Park and Sun Ray Library. Walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community has on-site laundry, car wash area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Close to I-94.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Downtown St. Paul
93 Units Available
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,270
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
895 sqft
Located just north of the river in the heart of downtown, The Donegan delivers a casual, contemporary urban lifestyle wrapped in historic character. From our custom-fit studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans to our close proximity to the best St.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Downtown St. Paul
1 Unit Available
133 East 7th Street
133 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$3,250
785 sqft
$3250/month. Rates are for our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units furnished suite. 2 and 3 bedroom units are available as well, furnished or unfurnished in this....HISTORIC 1917 TURN OF THE CENTURY BUILDING BECOMES MODERN HIGH TECH SMART APARTMENTS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown St. Paul
1 Unit Available
78 10th St E #3201
78 East 10th Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Condo Available Now - Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
Downtown St. Paul
1 Unit Available
26 10th St. West Unit #1008 - 1
26 10th St W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1002 sqft
Beautiful, updated condo with amazing views! This two bedroom condo is available now and ready for a quick move in! The modern, spacious kitchen features white cabinets and granite countertops, with wood floors throughout the unit, as well as

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Prosperity Heights
1 Unit Available
1711 Orange Avenue E
1711 East Orange Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Nicely built and remodeled 4 bedroom single family house.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
1567 Christie Plaza
1567 Christie Place, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available - currently occupied** This beautiful home was built in 2014, equipped with all of the modern luxuries such as stainless steel appliances, large windows, central air and heating, and high ceilings.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Macalester - Groveland
1 Unit Available
1752 Berkeley Avenue
1752 West Berkeley Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1388 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, FURNISHED, classic home has great hardwood floors, old-style archways and large windows.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Payne - Phalen
1 Unit Available
943 Hawthorne Avenue E
943 East Hawthorne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This 3 bedroom home has plenty of updates and is ready for move in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
416 Cherokee Avenue
416 South Cherokee Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a beautiful duplex in South St Paul overlooking the bluffs of the Mississippi River.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in St. Paul, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Paul renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Paul 3 BedroomsSt. Paul Accessible ApartmentsSt. Paul Apartments under $800St. Paul Apartments under $900
St. Paul Apartments with BalconySt. Paul Apartments with GarageSt. Paul Apartments with GymSt. Paul Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Paul Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Apartments with PoolSt. Paul Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Paul Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Paul Furnished ApartmentsSt. Paul Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law