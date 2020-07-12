301 Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, St. Paul, MN
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
38 Units Available
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,007
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
685 sqft
Arriving November 2020! Find the perfect harmony between the essence of nature and the convenience of urban living. A thoughtful mix of modern and refined design that provides everything you need to connect with your well-being and community.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,351
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,325
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1157 sqft
The Lyric at Carleton Place is smack dab in the middle of the Twin Cities metro area, right in between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
34 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
5 Units Available
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-10
1365 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-11
1355 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 1 mile of St. Anthony
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
41 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:09pm
15 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
With an amazing walk score of 87, this small and charming building is located on the corner of Cleveland and Laurel Avenues, across the street from the University of St.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
235 sqft
Charles Apartments is located at 1571 Charles Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
862 sqft
John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
East River Plaza is located at 301 SE St Anthony Ave. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$785
260 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Town & Country Apts is located at 2214 Marshall Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
678 Pascal Street N.
678 North Pascal Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
678 Pascal Street N. Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 full bath large house in St Paul Midway!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available 08/1.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Hewitt Avenue
1302 Hewitt Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1000 sqft
1302 Hewitt Avenue Available 08/01/20 Hamline College-Off Campus Student Housing - New granite counter tops, fresh exterior and interior paint, new refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2600 University Avenue Southeast
2600 Southeast University Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
899 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
University of Minnesota condo near to all
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
840 25th Ave. SE
840 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST Nice duplex in a very quiet neighborhood right near the University of Minnesota campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom on each level. Lots of storage room and large closets.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
2338 Marshall Avenue
2338 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Apartment Features: Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1650 Deposit: $1650 Square Footage: 1,000 Ceilings: Very High Ceilings Pets: Cats allowed Lease term: 1 year Interior: Stainless steel appliances Full size stove and dishwasher Hardwood
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
1634 Eustis St - 05
1634 Eustis Street, Lauderdale, MN
1 Bedroom
$867
550 sqft
Contact info: Jon | CPM Homes | 651-560-0632 (Text is Best) -Crossroad Apartments- (3 buildings/ 52 units) 2400 Larpenteur Ave W, Lauderdale, MN 1634 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN 1642 Eustis St, Lauderdale, MN $867/mo KEY FEATURES: Sq Footage: 550
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNFalcon Heights, MNSt. Anthony, MNMendota Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNShoreview, MNColumbia Heights, MNFridley, MNLittle Canada, MNWest St. Paul, MNVadnais Heights, MNBrooklyn Center, MNInver Grove Heights, MNSouth St. Paul, MNGolden Valley, MNRobbinsdale, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNCrystal, MNBlaine, MN