Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:17 AM

136 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN

Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Snelling Hamline
31 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1068 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
St. Anthony
18 Units Available
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1157 sqft
The Lyric at Carleton Place is smack dab in the middle of the Twin Cities metro area, right in between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
St. Anthony
14 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Seventh
35 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Seventh
10 Units Available
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown St. Paul
4 Units Available
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1467 sqft
Beautiful, modernized historic building with one- and two-bedroom lofts. High ceilings, large windows, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, parking, elevators and artist lobbies. Near St Paul Farmers Market and I-94.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Summit Hill
14 Units Available
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
St. Anthony
27 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1187 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
West Seventh
39 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
13 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highland
15 Units Available
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highland
6 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1165 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highland
10 Units Available
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
13 Units Available
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
20 Units Available
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.

June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Paul rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Paul rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Paul stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. St. Paul's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of St. Paul, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    St. Paul rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in St. Paul has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. St. Paul is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Paul's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in St. Paul.
    • While rents in St. Paul remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Indianapolis (+1.4%), Tulsa (+1.4%), and Kansas City (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $878, $841, and $920 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Paul than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

