255 Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN📍
Vadnais Heights is a beautiful northern suburb of St. Paul. Despite the city's population of 12,302 and its proximity to the Twin Cities, the vast spacing of its homes and its abundance of park land makes the area feel almost rural. Still, residents enjoy all the conveniences of living in a suburb with a relatively easy commute to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Thus, Vadnais Heights is the best of both worlds for anyone seeking a middle ground between rural and urban life.
Vadnais Heights is a great suburb for anyone looking for serviced apartments that are just a tad bit quieter than those found in Roseville and St. Louis Park. Unfortunately, the distance from downtown that makes this area so peaceful also can create a bit of a hassle on moving day. If you're hoping to transition to a rental apartment in Vadnais Heights, you'll want to think about the potential for traffic along Interstate 694, a prime route for accessing the suburb and the unfortunate victim of a never-ending construction crusade. Demand in this area is in an upswing, so you'll also want to apply for apartments at least a month in advance, so as to ensure your ability to land the rental of your dreams.
Most Vadnais Heights neighborhoods share an emphasis on natural scenery, with many bordering lakes, ponds, and wetlands. A variety of housing options are available for anyone interested in renting an apartment, with one of the chief considerations involving proximity to parks and other local amenities.
Greenhaven: The neighborhood located between Highway 96 and County Road F is one of the most convenient both in terms of commuting and recreational opportunities. Three major parks are located on County Road F: Community Park, Kohler Meadows, and Bridgewood Park. All of these are popular destinations when the weather is nice, particularly on calm summer afternoons.
Sucker Lake: You are definitely not a sucker if you decide to live in the Sucker Lake area. In fact, given the beauty of this neighborhood, you could argue that anyone not smart enough to move here is the true sucker. In addition to the very memorable name of its iconic body of water, Sucker Lake is also known for its many excellent bike routes.
Vadnais Lake: The vast majority of Vadnais Heights' southwestern region is covered by lakes -- this state got its nickname from somewhere, after all. That is definitely not a bad thing, as residents enjoy amazing views from their furnished apartments. In addition to Vadnais Lake, this neighborhood is home to the marshy Grass Lake, another popular biking destination for Vadnais Heights residents.
Berwood Park: Berwood Park is located right in the center of one of Vadnais Heights' homiest neighborhoods. This small park features a tennis court, a softball field, and soccer field, all of which are popular gathering places for the area's more athletically inclined. This area is predominantly residential in nature, although it is a short drive from the commercial hot spot on County Road E.
Willow Lake: If, while you're checking out the Berwood Park neighborhood, you happen to cross Interstate 35E, you'll find yourself near Willow Lake. The convenient intersection of County Road E and 35E is perfect for shopping, as it boasts a Target, a Walmart Supercenter, a Festival Foods, and several popular restaurants. To the east of this major shopping area lies Wolters Park, a quaint but beautiful recreational area.
Vadnais Heights is set apart from other northern suburbs by its sheer abundance of park land. Several of its recreational areas are located along County Road F. For example, the aptly named Community Park on County Road F is home to several baseball diamonds as well as a soccer field. Bridgewood Park, on the other hand, is dedicated to natural scenery, which visitors can enjoy while wandering along its paths or running around its vast fields. In the southern segment of the city, you'll find Oak Creek Park, which borders Vadnais Lake. This park is a popular picnicking destination for visitors and locals alike.
Given its proximity to both Interstates 35E and 694, Vadnais Heights is very convenient for those traversing the city by car. Other major roads in the area include County Road F, Highway 96, McMenemy Street, and Koehler Road. For those either unable to drive or simply eager to take advantage of public transit, there are several bus routes in Vadnais Heights. The 62 bus route is particularly possible, as it travels down Rice Street between downtown St. Paul and the nearby Shoreview Community Center. Express routes 262 and 263 are also popular for those commuting to work in Minneapolis. Many of Vadnais Heights' residents also choose to commute by bike when possible, particularly on the convenient path bordering Highway 96. Those who prefer to avoid sharing their bicycle rides with motorists are able to take advantage of several excellent bike paths.