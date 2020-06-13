Apartment List
/
MN
/
vadnais heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:54 PM

255 Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN

📍
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Results within 1 mile of Vadnais Heights
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Little Canada
3 Units Available
Quebec Apartments
2965 Country Drive, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$985
Located in beautiful Little Canada, Quebec Apartments offers cozy, well-maintained one and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Little Canada
2 Units Available
The Provinces Apartments
155 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
636 sqft
Near I-35E and downtown St. Paul. Modern property with patio or balcony, 24-hour laundry and dishwashers. Garages available. Master suites with walk-in closets. Outdoor pool with walking trails.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sitzer
1 Unit Available
303 Dennison Ave
303 Dennison Avenue, Shoreview, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den.
Results within 5 miles of Vadnais Heights
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
McCarrons
3 Units Available
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North St. Paul
4 Units Available
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Hillside
13 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
North St. Paul
12 Units Available
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
$871
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$912
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,287
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview home! Located in
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
City GuideVadnais Heights
Vadnais Heights began as a middle-of-nowhere agricultural community and has transformed into the perfect example of Minnesota nice suburbia. Natural beauty remains a priority here, perhaps because picket fence suburbanites acknowledge that they can't compete with the indoor entertainment scene of trendier hipster neighborhoods.

Vadnais Heights is a beautiful northern suburb of St. Paul. Despite the city's population of 12,302 and its proximity to the Twin Cities, the vast spacing of its homes and its abundance of park land makes the area feel almost rural. Still, residents enjoy all the conveniences of living in a suburb with a relatively easy commute to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Thus, Vadnais Heights is the best of both worlds for anyone seeking a middle ground between rural and urban life.

Choosing Vadnais Heights

Vadnais Heights is a great suburb for anyone looking for serviced apartments that are just a tad bit quieter than those found in Roseville and St. Louis Park. Unfortunately, the distance from downtown that makes this area so peaceful also can create a bit of a hassle on moving day. If you're hoping to transition to a rental apartment in Vadnais Heights, you'll want to think about the potential for traffic along Interstate 694, a prime route for accessing the suburb and the unfortunate victim of a never-ending construction crusade. Demand in this area is in an upswing, so you'll also want to apply for apartments at least a month in advance, so as to ensure your ability to land the rental of your dreams.

Vadnais Heights Neighborhoods

Most Vadnais Heights neighborhoods share an emphasis on natural scenery, with many bordering lakes, ponds, and wetlands. A variety of housing options are available for anyone interested in renting an apartment, with one of the chief considerations involving proximity to parks and other local amenities.

Greenhaven: The neighborhood located between Highway 96 and County Road F is one of the most convenient both in terms of commuting and recreational opportunities. Three major parks are located on County Road F: Community Park, Kohler Meadows, and Bridgewood Park. All of these are popular destinations when the weather is nice, particularly on calm summer afternoons.

Sucker Lake: You are definitely not a sucker if you decide to live in the Sucker Lake area. In fact, given the beauty of this neighborhood, you could argue that anyone not smart enough to move here is the true sucker. In addition to the very memorable name of its iconic body of water, Sucker Lake is also known for its many excellent bike routes.

Vadnais Lake: The vast majority of Vadnais Heights' southwestern region is covered by lakes -- this state got its nickname from somewhere, after all. That is definitely not a bad thing, as residents enjoy amazing views from their furnished apartments. In addition to Vadnais Lake, this neighborhood is home to the marshy Grass Lake, another popular biking destination for Vadnais Heights residents.

Berwood Park: Berwood Park is located right in the center of one of Vadnais Heights' homiest neighborhoods. This small park features a tennis court, a softball field, and soccer field, all of which are popular gathering places for the area's more athletically inclined. This area is predominantly residential in nature, although it is a short drive from the commercial hot spot on County Road E.

Willow Lake: If, while you're checking out the Berwood Park neighborhood, you happen to cross Interstate 35E, you'll find yourself near Willow Lake. The convenient intersection of County Road E and 35E is perfect for shopping, as it boasts a Target, a Walmart Supercenter, a Festival Foods, and several popular restaurants. To the east of this major shopping area lies Wolters Park, a quaint but beautiful recreational area.

Life in Vadnais Heights

Vadnais Heights is set apart from other northern suburbs by its sheer abundance of park land. Several of its recreational areas are located along County Road F. For example, the aptly named Community Park on County Road F is home to several baseball diamonds as well as a soccer field. Bridgewood Park, on the other hand, is dedicated to natural scenery, which visitors can enjoy while wandering along its paths or running around its vast fields. In the southern segment of the city, you'll find Oak Creek Park, which borders Vadnais Lake. This park is a popular picnicking destination for visitors and locals alike.

Given its proximity to both Interstates 35E and 694, Vadnais Heights is very convenient for those traversing the city by car. Other major roads in the area include County Road F, Highway 96, McMenemy Street, and Koehler Road. For those either unable to drive or simply eager to take advantage of public transit, there are several bus routes in Vadnais Heights. The 62 bus route is particularly possible, as it travels down Rice Street between downtown St. Paul and the nearby Shoreview Community Center. Express routes 262 and 263 are also popular for those commuting to work in Minneapolis. Many of Vadnais Heights' residents also choose to commute by bike when possible, particularly on the convenient path bordering Highway 96. Those who prefer to avoid sharing their bicycle rides with motorists are able to take advantage of several excellent bike paths.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Vadnais Heights?
The average rent price for Vadnais Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,050.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Vadnais Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Vadnais Heights area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Vadnais Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vadnais Heights from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

