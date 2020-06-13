255 Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN

Vadnais Heights Neighborhoods

Most Vadnais Heights neighborhoods share an emphasis on natural scenery, with many bordering lakes, ponds, and wetlands. A variety of housing options are available for anyone interested in renting an apartment, with one of the chief considerations involving proximity to parks and other local amenities.

Greenhaven: The neighborhood located between Highway 96 and County Road F is one of the most convenient both in terms of commuting and recreational opportunities. Three major parks are located on County Road F: Community Park, Kohler Meadows, and Bridgewood Park. All of these are popular destinations when the weather is nice, particularly on calm summer afternoons.

Sucker Lake: You are definitely not a sucker if you decide to live in the Sucker Lake area. In fact, given the beauty of this neighborhood, you could argue that anyone not smart enough to move here is the true sucker. In addition to the very memorable name of its iconic body of water, Sucker Lake is also known for its many excellent bike routes.

Vadnais Lake: The vast majority of Vadnais Heights' southwestern region is covered by lakes -- this state got its nickname from somewhere, after all. That is definitely not a bad thing, as residents enjoy amazing views from their furnished apartments. In addition to Vadnais Lake, this neighborhood is home to the marshy Grass Lake, another popular biking destination for Vadnais Heights residents.

Berwood Park: Berwood Park is located right in the center of one of Vadnais Heights' homiest neighborhoods. This small park features a tennis court, a softball field, and soccer field, all of which are popular gathering places for the area's more athletically inclined. This area is predominantly residential in nature, although it is a short drive from the commercial hot spot on County Road E.

Willow Lake: If, while you're checking out the Berwood Park neighborhood, you happen to cross Interstate 35E, you'll find yourself near Willow Lake. The convenient intersection of County Road E and 35E is perfect for shopping, as it boasts a Target, a Walmart Supercenter, a Festival Foods, and several popular restaurants. To the east of this major shopping area lies Wolters Park, a quaint but beautiful recreational area.