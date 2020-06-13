150 Apartments for rent in West St. Paul, MN📍
This Dakota County, Minnesota town lies not to the west, but to the south of nearby St. Paul. Why? Probably just because it's on the west bank of the Mississippi River - and really, people just like to do things their own way, don't they?
Searching for some solidarity concerning this whole "West" business, the small city is looking into a sister-city relationship with Manitoba's West Saint Paul. There are just under 20,000 residents in the town whose motto is "We're Close to it All!"
Most of the available rental homes are located in the northern half of West St. Paul, with a few dotting the landscape to the south. The more southward you look, the lower the rental prices go. For an apartment on the southern end of the city, you can expect to pay from $600 per month. For an apartment in the northern section of the city, you can expect to pay upwards of $1,000 or $1,200 per month for a newer, more spacious apartment.
The houses in West St. Paul are often situated on large, lush green lawns - if you want a swing set, this is your kind of place. The older and more isolated homes will cost about $900 to $1,000 in rent per month, however the newer homes to the north reach $1,400 per month.