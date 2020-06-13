Apartment List
/
MN
/
west st paul
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:58 PM

150 Apartments for rent in West St. Paul, MN

📍
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
205 Wentworth
205 W Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short drive to the Robert Street retail district and Marthaler and Garlough Parks. Community amenities include an indoor pool, walking trails, and a picnic area. Apartments with walk-in closets and deck/patio.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
Annapolis
226 Annapolis St E, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$855
528 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-35 E and Highway 52. Residents enjoy homes with updated appliances and ample storage. Community provides communal laundry facilities and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
3 Units Available
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1130 sqft
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
Emerson Hill
993 S Robert St, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units with 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and private balconies/terraces. Just minutes from downtown St. Paul and the international airport. Residents can enjoy luxury community with access-controlled lobby, fitness center and community room.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
180 Annapolis Street E
180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1774 sqft
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
966 Robert Street - 303
966 Robert Street South, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
976 Robert Street - 202
976 Robert Street South, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 1 mile of West St. Paul
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,196
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
193 Congress St W
193 West Congress Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
193 Congress St W - Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Upper Level 1 Bedroom Duplex on Great Block in St. Paul - 193 Congress is a 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom upper level of a duplex. This unit has hardwood floors throughout and is very clean and cozy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1560 Willis Avenue - 3E
1560 Willis Avenue, South St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
443 Winslow Avenue
443 South Winslow Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Spacious two bedroom unit in the lower half of a duplex with off street parking. Unit includes front porch, a sitting room, living room and dining room plus an area to eat in the kitchen if you'd prefer. Lots of closet space and room in this unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
416 Cherokee Avenue
416 South Cherokee Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a beautiful duplex in South St Paul overlooking the bluffs of the Mississippi River.
Results within 5 miles of West St. Paul
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
McCarrons
3 Units Available
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown St. Paul
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Conway
2 Units Available
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1937-41 Fremont Ave South in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
9 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Riverview
15 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown St. Paul
3 Units Available
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1095 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
16 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
City GuideWest St. Paul
"Sister, sister, tell me, where are you running? To take some comfort with your family and friends? Tell me why it always feels like I'm running, and why no place feels like home in the end - Don't feel like home. Maybe St. Paul is a place for us, maybe St. Paul I can rest my weary head; maybe St. Paul is a lie I tell myself to help me forget." (- WE The Living, "St. Paul")

This Dakota County, Minnesota town lies not to the west, but to the south of nearby St. Paul. Why? Probably just because it's on the west bank of the Mississippi River - and really, people just like to do things their own way, don't they?

Searching for some solidarity concerning this whole "West" business, the small city is looking into a sister-city relationship with Manitoba's West Saint Paul. There are just under 20,000 residents in the town whose motto is "We're Close to it All!"

Having trouble with Craigslist West St. Paul? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Living in West St. Paul

Most of the available rental homes are located in the northern half of West St. Paul, with a few dotting the landscape to the south. The more southward you look, the lower the rental prices go. For an apartment on the southern end of the city, you can expect to pay from $600 per month. For an apartment in the northern section of the city, you can expect to pay upwards of $1,000 or $1,200 per month for a newer, more spacious apartment.

The houses in West St. Paul are often situated on large, lush green lawns - if you want a swing set, this is your kind of place. The older and more isolated homes will cost about $900 to $1,000 in rent per month, however the newer homes to the north reach $1,400 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West St. Paul?
The average rent price for West St. Paul rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West St. Paul?
Some of the colleges located in the West St. Paul area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West St. Paul?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West St. Paul from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

Similar Pages

West St. Paul 1 BedroomsWest St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
West St. Paul Apartments with GarageWest St. Paul Apartments with Parking
West St. Paul Pet Friendly Places