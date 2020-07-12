203 Apartments for rent in West Seventh, St. Paul, MN
37 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,503
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
30 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,147
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,516
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
24 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,240
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
155 Units Available
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,225
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Hill Apartments — an charming community nestled in the architecturally-pleasing neighborhood of Cathedral Hill, set to welcome you in November 2020! Begin a new life journey in one of our St Paul, MN, apartments and be inspired every
14 Units Available
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
733 Mercer Street S
733 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1535 sqft
Located just off West 7th Street and steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 2+Den, 1.5 BA is an amazing value for the area.
1 Unit Available
739 Mercer Street
739 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2124 sqft
Come see this rarely available spacious Victoria Park Townhomes 3BR, 2BA with 2 indoor garage stalls!! Victoria Park Townhomes are located in the West Seventh neighborhood of St.
1 Unit Available
737 Mercer Street S
737 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1533 sqft
Located just off West 7th Street between the Macalester Groveland and Highland neighborhoods of St. Paul and just steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 2BR, 2BA is an amazing value for the area.
1 Unit Available
735 Mercer Street S
735 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1535 sqft
Located just off West 7th Street and steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 2+Den, 1.5 BA is an amazing value for the area.
1 Unit Available
415 Bay St
415 Bay Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Cute 2 Bed, 1 Bath $1295 - Property Id: 318947 Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Available 8-1-20! Great location, quiet street. Nice layout, beautiful wood floors. Washer and dryer are an additional $35 per month.
Results within 1 mile of West Seventh
8 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
68 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
14 Units Available
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,210
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
6 Units Available
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$975
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
40 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
25 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,194
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
5 Units Available
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,029
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1095 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
42 Units Available
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,260
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
895 sqft
Prime, Pet-Friendly Living in Lowertown Just north of the river near Union Depot in Lowertown, The Donegan delivers a casual, contemporary urban lifestyle wrapped in historic character.
8 Units Available
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,276
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1467 sqft
Beautiful, modernized historic building with one- and two-bedroom lofts. High ceilings, large windows, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, parking, elevators and artist lobbies. Near St Paul Farmers Market and I-94.
13 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,062
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
