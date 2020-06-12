136 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Paul, MN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Riverview
14 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Payne - Phalen
10 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Seventh
10 Units Available
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
3 Units Available
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1467 sqft
Beautiful, modernized historic building with one- and two-bedroom lofts. High ceilings, large windows, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, parking, elevators and artist lobbies. Near St Paul Farmers Market and I-94.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Summit Hill
14 Units Available
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
St. Anthony
27 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
West Seventh
39 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown St. Paul
13 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Highland
15 Units Available
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Conway
10 Units Available
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
990 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hamline - Midway
2 Units Available
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$980
862 sqft
John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Highland
6 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1165 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Highland
5 Units Available
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
866 sqft
South Highland offers affordable studio, one and two-bedroom apartments all cared for and so convenient. Upgraded apartments available now! Featuring all new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, refurbished hardwood floors, and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Highland
10 Units Available
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown St. Paul
13 Units Available
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown St. Paul
20 Units Available
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
St. Anthony
9 Units Available
C&E Lofts and Flats
2410 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1166 sqft
Deluxe loft apartments in luxurious historic property. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace. Near shopping, entertainment, Workhorse Coffee, and Keys Cafe and Bakery. Luxury community features pool, 24-hour gym, games room and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Conway
6 Units Available
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Conway Park and Sun Ray Library. Walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community has on-site laundry, car wash area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Close to I-94.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Highland
2 Units Available
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
825 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Community features well-maintained playground areas, an outdoor pool and detached parking garages are available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Payne - Phalen
2 Units Available
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
824 sqft
Quaint community living right on the shores of Lake Phalen. This pet-friendly community offers a personal patio or balcony, air conditioning and parking. Close to restaurants and ample green space.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Summit Hill
2 Units Available
L and O
215 Dunlap St S, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Close to I-94, I-35, and Hwy 5, with easy access to Downtown St. Louis and the Mall of America. Controlled entry apartments with off-street parking. Near public transportation.

June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Paul Rent Report. St. Paul rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Paul rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Paul rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Paul rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Paul stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. St. Paul's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of St. Paul, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    St. Paul rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in St. Paul has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. St. Paul is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Paul's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in St. Paul.
    • While rents in St. Paul remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Indianapolis (+1.4%), Tulsa (+1.4%), and Kansas City (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $878, $841, and $920 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Paul than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

