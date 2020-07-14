All apartments in St. Paul
Marjon Terrace

2390 7th St W · (612) 255-9496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2390 7th St W, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2390-02 · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2390-01B · Avail. Oct 7

$1,005

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marjon Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
dog park
Situated in the popular Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Marjon Terrace offers charming one and two-bedroom apartments, featuring extra-large windows and updated appliances. You will appreciate out advantageous location, just minutes north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America.
Marjon Terrace is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; allowing for easy access to a variety of Twin Cities communities.
Schedule a visit. We have what you’re looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marjon Terrace have any available units?
Marjon Terrace has 2 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Marjon Terrace have?
Some of Marjon Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marjon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Marjon Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marjon Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Marjon Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Marjon Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Marjon Terrace offers parking.
Does Marjon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marjon Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marjon Terrace have a pool?
No, Marjon Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Marjon Terrace have accessible units?
No, Marjon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Marjon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Marjon Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
