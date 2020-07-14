Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry dogs allowed 24hr maintenance dog park

Situated in the popular Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Marjon Terrace offers charming one and two-bedroom apartments, featuring extra-large windows and updated appliances. You will appreciate out advantageous location, just minutes north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America.

Marjon Terrace is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; allowing for easy access to a variety of Twin Cities communities.

Schedule a visit. We have what you’re looking for!