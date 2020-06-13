153 Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN

Mendota Heights Neighborhoods

There are plenty of rental condos and house rentals available throughout Mendota Heights.

Caroline's Lake View: Located along the intersection of 35E and Wagon Wheel Trail, Caroline's Lake View is the perfect neighborhood for anyone hoping for easy access to the rest of the Twin Cities.

Cherry Hill: The serviced apartments in and around Cherry Hill are within a short walk of Wentworth Park, one of Mendota Heights' most beautiful recreational areas.

Copperfield: The Copperfield neighborhood is named for Copperfield Ponds Park, which is the perfect place to relax on a calm summer afternoon.

Fort Snelling: Fort Snelling is one of Minnesota's most significant historical landmarks. A portion of Mendota Heights' residential area is close to Fort Snelling, making it an excellent home base for local history buffs.

Glen Toro: The focus at Glen Toro is on environmentally friendly living, a goal that's easy to accomplish thanks to the neighborhood's proximity to the Dodge Nature Center's Lily Preserve.

Inland Industrial Park: Many residents of this area like to stay for the long haul, choosing to put down roots in this neighborhood.

Ivy Falls: The Ivy Falls neighborhood is, naturally, named for the lovely Ivy Falls Park that its homes surround. This region is also located near Lake Harriet Regional Park.

Mendakota Estates: This neighborhood lies on the border of Mendakota Park and Mendakota Country Club -- expect to spend lots of time outside with your neighbors.

Somerset Hills: This neighborhood boasts a handful of properties just waiting to be swooped up.

Somerset View: The Somerset Country Club is this neighborhood's crowning jewel, so be sure to get a membership.

Willow Spring: This neighborhood is relatively close to the Mendota Heights Par Three Golf Course, so if you're planning on spending a lot of time on the greens, check out the properties here.