153 Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,345
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Results within 1 mile of Mendota Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
16 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Highland
11 Units Available
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Hwy 5, Hwy 55 and I-35E for easy commuting. One- and two-bedroom apartments have extra large windows and updated appliances. Community features off-street parking and laundry on-site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
205 Wentworth
205 W Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short drive to the Robert Street retail district and Marthaler and Garlough Parks. Community amenities include an indoor pool, walking trails, and a picnic area. Apartments with walk-in closets and deck/patio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
3 Units Available
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1130 sqft
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Highland
14 Units Available
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Highland
6 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
416 Cherokee Avenue
416 South Cherokee Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a beautiful duplex in South St Paul overlooking the bluffs of the Mississippi River.
Results within 5 miles of Mendota Heights
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,196
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
8 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$978
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
McCarrons
3 Units Available
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown St. Paul
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
9 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Riverview
15 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown St. Paul
3 Units Available
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1095 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
23 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,322
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Highland
2 Units Available
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
Prime location in Highland Park neighborhood close to the Airport and Mall of America. Units have generous closets, built-in shelving and updated appliances. Laundry facilities on-site.
City GuideMendota Heights
Chalk it up to a talented citizenry or an abundance of recreational land, but Mendota Heights certainly knows how to turn out talented athletes. Notable past residents include Vikings player Matt Birk, Twins player Justin Morneau and Olympic equestrian Becky Holder.

Mendota Heights, Minnesota, is the epitome of an inner-ring Twin Cities suburb. The townhouses for rent in Mendota Heights are a short drive or bus ride to both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Other prominent features in this city are the presence of several gorgeous recreational areas, including the Dodge Nature Center and Friendly Marsh Park.

Moving to Mendota Heights

You've decided to move to gorgeous Mendota Heights -- congratulations! Here's what you need to know. The housing market here isn't as competitive as in some other parts of the country. When you visit properties, bring with you all the standard documents landlords request: valid photo ID, proof of income, and references from previous landlords or property managers.

Mendota Heights Neighborhoods

There are plenty of rental condos and house rentals available throughout Mendota Heights.

Caroline's Lake View: Located along the intersection of 35E and Wagon Wheel Trail, Caroline's Lake View is the perfect neighborhood for anyone hoping for easy access to the rest of the Twin Cities.

Cherry Hill: The serviced apartments in and around Cherry Hill are within a short walk of Wentworth Park, one of Mendota Heights' most beautiful recreational areas.

Copperfield: The Copperfield neighborhood is named for Copperfield Ponds Park, which is the perfect place to relax on a calm summer afternoon.

Fort Snelling: Fort Snelling is one of Minnesota's most significant historical landmarks. A portion of Mendota Heights' residential area is close to Fort Snelling, making it an excellent home base for local history buffs.

Glen Toro: The focus at Glen Toro is on environmentally friendly living, a goal that's easy to accomplish thanks to the neighborhood's proximity to the Dodge Nature Center's Lily Preserve.

Inland Industrial Park: Many residents of this area like to stay for the long haul, choosing to put down roots in this neighborhood.

Ivy Falls: The Ivy Falls neighborhood is, naturally, named for the lovely Ivy Falls Park that its homes surround. This region is also located near Lake Harriet Regional Park.

Mendakota Estates: This neighborhood lies on the border of Mendakota Park and Mendakota Country Club -- expect to spend lots of time outside with your neighbors.

Somerset Hills: This neighborhood boasts a handful of properties just waiting to be swooped up.

Somerset View: The Somerset Country Club is this neighborhood's crowning jewel, so be sure to get a membership.

Willow Spring: This neighborhood is relatively close to the Mendota Heights Par Three Golf Course, so if you're planning on spending a lot of time on the greens, check out the properties here.

Living in Mendota Heights

If you love to eat, then Mendota is the perfect place for you to call home. Try the crab cakes at Mendoberri Cafe & Wine Bar, the grilled lamb chops at I Nonni, Deep dish pizza at Tommy Chicago's Pizzeria or just get a burger at Moose Country. Looking for outdoor fun? There's Rogers Lake Park and the Pilot Knob Preservation Site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mendota Heights?
The average rent price for Mendota Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,920.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mendota Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Mendota Heights area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mendota Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mendota Heights from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

